But encourage one another day after day, as long as it is still called "Today," lest any one of you be hardened by the deceitfulness of sin. A few years ago, I was going through a rough patch in life. It seemed as if everyone was against me. My main job at that time was trying to keep the 50% of the people who didn't like me away from the 50% who were not sure. (I'm joking of course, but it felt that way.) During those dark days, I would sit down to read my mail and often find anonymous letters full of discouragement. Have you ever been there? Have you ever experienced a host of discouraging voices?