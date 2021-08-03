Vashti Cunningham ready to leap on Olympic stage
Eagles Hall of Fame quarterback Randall Cunningham was at a loss for words. On June 20, the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, who was once dubbed "The Ultimate Weapon" by Sports Illustrated, watched as his daughter, Vashti, captured the gold medal in the high jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials, securing her second consecutive trip to the Olympic Games. The medal didn't stay around Cunningham's neck for very long. She raced over to her coach and presented it as a gift. June 20 also happened to be Father's Day.www.philadelphiaeagles.com
