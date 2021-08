An interesting thing happened to me a few weeks ago. I was out working on the new home my wife and I are building in the Stateline area while the framing crew was finishing framing out our house. There were lots of conversations going on between crew members, most of which I could not understand as I was in the minority. They were speaking Spanish, which I don’t understand. A couple of days later, the roofing crew showed up, and the same thing happened-most conversations were in Spanish. It was not unsettling for me, though, unlike the unenlightened things I would have thought 25 to 30 years ago.