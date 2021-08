You see a home advertised for sale – and it’s gone before you can drive by. T he Wisconsin Realtor Association reports homes in the state are selling at the fastest pace since it began tracking the number of days spent on the market. The June report finds homes sell in an average of 69 days. In June last year, that same average was 96 days. W-R-A board chair Mary Duff says buyers are also more aggressive in their bidding. It is normal now to see multiple offers when a home goes on sale. The median home price is up by more than 15% over the same time in 2020.