Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Gloria Vanderbilt’s Midtown East apartment lists for $1.1M

By Devin Gannon
6sqft
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll photos courtesy of Anastassios Mentis/Brown Harris Stevens. The apartment in Midtown East where Gloria Vanderbilt lived for nearly 25 years is for sale. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, the son of the late heiress-businesswoman-artist, is selling the three-bedroom, two-bath residence at 30 Beekman Place for $1,125,000, as first reported by the New York Times. Filled with artwork and family treasures, much of the apartment has remained the same since Vanderbilt’s death in 2019 at the age of 95.

www.6sqft.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Gloria Vanderbilt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Midtown#Manhattan#Fitness#Anastassios Mentis#Cnn#Beekman Place#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashiontownandcountrymag.com

Gloria Vanderbilt's Whimsical Beekman Place Home is for Sale

Gloria Vanderbilt’s Beekman Place home is much like the late heiress, author, artist, and fashion designer: layered, whimsical, and full of stories. The apartment, which she resided in until her death in 2019, was a constantly-evolving creative cocoon, where she worked, played, entertained, and made magic. It’s the place she called home for nearly 25 years, and now it’s up for sale for $1.125 million. The home is listed by Ileen Schoenfeld and Aracely Moran of Brown Harris Stevens.
Economybusinesstraveller.com

Hyatt Centric opens New York Midtown East property

Hyatt has opened its second New York property under the group’s lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric. Hyatt Centric 39th and 5th New York is located in the city’s Midtown East district, and features 162 rooms with free wifi, 55-inch HDTVs, rainfall showers and USB outlets for charging devices. Current facilities include...
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

605-foot Office Tower by SOM Revealed for 415 Madison Avenue in Midtown East, Manhattan

An Environmental Assessment Statement reveals plans for a 40-story tower designed by Skidmore Owings & Merrill at 415 Madison Avenue in Midtown East, Manhattan. The applicant 415 Madison Avenue LLC is seeking special permits as part of the ULURP process to construct a 605-foot-tall commercial building on the northeast corner of Madison Avenue and East 48th Street. Rudin Management currently owns the site, which houses a 24-story structure yielding 270,000 square feet of boutique office space. It opened in 1955 and has floor plates ranging from 5,000 to 15,000 square feet.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Norman Jaffe-Designed Waterfront House in Quogue, New York, Lists for $18 Million

A two-parcel, 5-acre waterfront property in Quogue, New York, that offers a Norman Jaffe-designed residence, hit the market Monday for just under $18 million. The modernist beach house, the kind of property for which the late architect Jaffe was best known, has 7,850 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman.
Real Estaterealtor.com

Is This $175M Hamptons Estate the Most Expensive Listing in the U.S.?

Last week, we claimed that an ultraluxe penthouse on a high-rise in Manhattan was the priciest property in the United States. However, we based our statement on homes solely listed on Realtor.com®. Soon after we published our article about the choice, $169 million apartment, we were contacted about an exclusive...
PoliticsBlack Enterprise

Inside the Massive, Luxe $11M Martha Vineyard Mansion Where Obama is Hosting 60th Birthday Bash

Former President Obama and first lady Michelle are expected to host a large birthday bash this weekend at their $11.75 million Martha’s Vineyard estate. The Obamas and 475 big-name guests, including Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and Steven Spielberg, will celebrate the 44th US president, born on Aug. 4, 1961, 60th birthday. Though Massachusetts requires vaccinations for outdoor functions, the party-goers face some criticism for hosting such a large gathering during a pandemic, according to the New York Post.
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

Glass Curtain Installation Begins on Tiffany & Co.’s Expansion in Midtown, Manhattan

Installation of the wavy glass curtain wall has begun on the steel-framed addition atop Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store at 727 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by OMA partners Shohei Shigematsu and Jake Forster, the project involves a three-story addition over the original roof line of the 71-year-old Art Moderne building, which is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. CallisonRTKL is the architect of record and Peter Marino Architects is handling the interior renovations for the iconic jewelry store. Tiffany & Co. temporarily relocated its flagship to an adjacent storefront at 6 East 57th Street during construction.
Malibu, CAtherealdeal.com

Pam Anderson sells custom-built Malibu Colony home for $12M

Pamela Anderson didn’t get her asking price for her Malibu Colony home, but she might still have set a record for the exclusive neighborhood. Anderson sold the 2,752-square-foot home for $11.8 million, well below the $14.9 million it listed at in March, according to TMZ. That still works out to...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Inside Drew Barrymore's epic $5.5million Hamptons beach house

Drew Barrymore swapped the west coast for the east when she moved her and her daughters, Olive and Frankie, to the luxury Hamptons back in 2019. The E.T. actress purchased a sprawling 5,600 square-foot beach house for a whopping $5.5million, saving herself $2million on the original asking price. The property is in the exclusive area of Sagaponack, the east coast's most expensive zip code according to Business Insider.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
OK! Magazine

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Sell Ultra-Chic Phoenix Home For $3.1 Million — Tour Their Desert Paradise

Alicia Keys and hubby Swizz Beatz are saying goodbye to their mountain paradise in Phoenix, Ariz. Though the lovebirds — who tied the knot in 2012 — sold their ultra-chic estate for $3.1 million, their blended family still has their futuristic Razor house in La Jolla, Calif. According to Homes and Gardens, their 10,653-square-foot mansion in the Sunny State was inspired by Tony Stark’s lair from the Iron Man franchise.
Real EstateNewsweek

Osama Bin Laden Family Sell $28M Bel Air Mansion Empty Since 9/11

A mansion in Bel Air owned by Osama Bin Laden's brother has finally been put on the market, after being vacant since 9/11. The seven-bed, five-bath home in the exclusive Californian neighborhood was bought by Ibrahim Bin Laden, Osama's eldest half-brother, in 1983. He reportedly snapped up the two-acre estate...
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

You can rent this castle overlooking a lake in upstate New York

Everyone hopes to find the perfect escape when planning an Airbnb getaway, but this upstate New York property offers more of an escape than most. “The Castle Cottage” is a unique rental straight out of a fairytale. The romantic Airbnb, located on a scenic piece of land with views of Lake George and the Adirondack Mountains, includes two cozy bedrooms and sleeps between four and six people. A common sitting room (though surely there’s nothing that common about it) also features a flat-screen TV and a queen sofa sleeper. Best of all? There’s an outdoor terrace with sweeping views, perfect for surveying your temporary kingdom.
Bronx, NYNew York Post

Actor Judd Hirsch selling upstate compound for $4.5 million

Award-winning actor Judd Hirsch, a Bronx-born army vet with a physics degree, has put his charming mountaintop compound on the market for $4.49 million. The six-bedroom, 4½-bathroom main house, at 10 Eve Eden Road in Napanoch, NY, sits on 77 acres. He bought the initial parcel of land of 44...
Beverly Hills, CAtherealdeal.com

Seacrest out: TV host chops $10.5M off ask for Beverly Hills home

Ryan Seacrest has chopped eight figures off the asking price on his Beverly Hills estate. The entertainer is now asking $74.5 million for the roughly 3-acre property at 1196 Cabrillo Drive. He listed the property last November for $85 million. The $10.5 million price cut represents a roughly 12.4 percent...
Real EstatePosted by
Parade

Just Sold! See Inside the Camelback Mountain Vacation Home that Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Sold for $3.1 Million

With property values booming in Arizona, former The Voice coach and Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys and producer-husband Swizz Beatz sold their modern Camelback Mountain vacation home in the Phoenix area for $3.1 million, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com. Despite their love for the Arizona getaway, Keys and Beatz found their demanding work...
Real Estatetalesbuzz.com

‘White House’ replica estate listed for sale for $2.6M

It can take upward of $1 billion to run for president of the United States and make it to the White House. But why do that when you can spend $2.65 million on a replica of the executive mansion?. Located in McLean, Va. — just minutes away from the DC...

Comments / 0

Community Policy