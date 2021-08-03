Gloria Vanderbilt’s Midtown East apartment lists for $1.1M
All photos courtesy of Anastassios Mentis/Brown Harris Stevens. The apartment in Midtown East where Gloria Vanderbilt lived for nearly 25 years is for sale. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, the son of the late heiress-businesswoman-artist, is selling the three-bedroom, two-bath residence at 30 Beekman Place for $1,125,000, as first reported by the New York Times. Filled with artwork and family treasures, much of the apartment has remained the same since Vanderbilt’s death in 2019 at the age of 95.www.6sqft.com
Comments / 0