Gloria Vanderbilt’s Midtown East apartment lists for $1.1M

Everyone hopes to find the perfect escape when planning an Airbnb getaway, but this upstate New York property offers more of an escape than most. “The Castle Cottage” is a unique rental straight out of a fairytale. The romantic Airbnb, located on a scenic piece of land with views of Lake George and the Adirondack Mountains, includes two cozy bedrooms and sleeps between four and six people. A common sitting room (though surely there’s nothing that common about it) also features a flat-screen TV and a queen sofa sleeper. Best of all? There’s an outdoor terrace with sweeping views, perfect for surveying your temporary kingdom.