Manhattan Office Market Posts Best Month Since Last July

Following the Civil War, Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue became something of a high society enclave where developers erected palatial mansions on the strip that spans from 59th to 78th Street. In the ensuing years, other wealthy families began to build similar residences just uptown—in what is known today as the Upper East Side—marking the start of the Gilded Age. While this era, which spanned the late 1800s and early 1900s, is thought of as one of New York City’s most important time periods for architecture, only a few structures remain intact today.