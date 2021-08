Filmmaker Bernard MacMahon has announced the title for his new documentary on Led Zeppelin, Becoming Led Zeppelin. “Becoming Led Zeppelin is a film that no one thought could be made,” MacMahon said in a statement. “The band’s meteoric rise to stardom was swift and virtually undocumented. Through an intense search across the globe and years of restoration of the visual and audio archive found, this story is finally able to be told.” A release date for Becoming Led Zeppelin has yet to be revealed. Becoming Led Zeppelin was first announced in 2019. The film will feature interviews with the three surviving members of...