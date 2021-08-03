On Cue: DJ Manny

The temperature in Queens, New York is a sweltering 90F degrees, and DJ Manny is on his way to spend the rest of his afternoon at Rockaway Beach. After a tough year in the US, Manny’s taken solace in the outdoors; the park he’s speaking to us from is teeming with people eager to celebrate their (relative) freedom to roam. He dips into a nearby store for water, thanks the cashier with a huge smile, and as our phone signal crackles, he makes his way back out into the fresh, open air.