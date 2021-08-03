Reflecting on past year as Beebe Healthcare continues to look forward
As many of us do on Dec. 31 every year, Beebe Healthcare and its leadership team recently took the time to reflect back on our past fiscal year, which ended in June. It was quite a year for the healthcare system and for this community. Last July, we were coming down off the spring surge of COVID-19. Things felt promising as more elective procedures restarted and the need for Beebe’s large-scale testing sites diminished as the weather turned and temperatures rose. You heard about Beebe’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan at our virtual town halls. The plan, led by Chief Operating Officer Rick Schaffner, brought patients back to the operating rooms and into provider offices with new safety features and additional virtual appointment options to support both the community and Beebe with recovery from COVID.www.capegazette.com
