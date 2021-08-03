Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

5 Tips To Develop A Better Morning Routine

By Maria Loreto
L.A. Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSetting ourselves up for a productive day can be a difficult habit to crack. Here are some tricks that can help. Routines are key for successful mornings. While sometimes difficult to establish and easy to break, routines can help you create the time to do the things that you want to do and feel productive. When this is done in the mornings, it’s especially effective, since mornings tend to dictate the pace for the rest of the day.

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Educationmodernmom.com

Tips to Get Your Morning Routine Back on Track for Back to School

For most of us, summer is a bit different than the school year. It’s summer camp instead of school and that rhythm is very different than that of school days. Whether you’re a working mom or a mom who stays home (or maybe you work from home), getting back into the groove when school starts can be tough. Want some ideas on getting that morning routine reset as kids head back-to-school?
Lifestylewellbeingmagazine.com

3 Morning Routine Hacks to Have a More Productive and Happier Rest of the Day

Do you quickly get tired and find it hard to get stuff done, be it at home or work? Or maybe you are feeling unproductive as you move along the day. All these problems have a simple solution – a great morning routine. When you start your day with a positive mindset, you carry that energy with you through the day. However, this is not the only reason that you need to cultivate a positive morning routine. A healthy morning routine can help you stay fitter and more vital for a very long time. It impacts all the aspects of your body, be it physical or mental. So, if you want to live a healthier and more productive life, you’ve come to the right place.
Home & GardenDomaine

30 Gorgeous Shower Ideas Guaranteed to Elevate Your Morning Routine

There are two types of people in the world. Some wake up extra early to take a long, luxurious shower before sitting and enjoying a morning coffee with a book or the morning news. Then, there are those who barely have the time to do a quick head-to-toe rinse after hitting the snooze button for an entire hour. Personally, we consider ourselves the latter. Neither is better—simply different—and both deserve just as satisfying of a shower as the next one.
LifestyleThrive Global

Must-Try Improvements for Your Morning Routine

For many adults, mornings are not the easiest time of the day. It is all too easy to sneak in some additional sleep and start your day in a funk; however, if you are like many others and struggle to get moving in the morning, you don’t have to continue to suffer. If you want to improve your mornings, here are a few game-changing improvements that you can make to your morning routine.
ElectronicsKSAT 12

Consumer Reports offers tech tips for better sleep

Many of us rely on tech all day long. But did you know it could also help you at night when it’s time to go to bed? Consumer Reports explains how adding some tech to your daily routine can make all the difference in getting a good night’s sleep. Try...
Home & Gardenstardem.com

About the House Seven house tips for better sleep

GRASONVILLE — Just as maintaining our home is important, how we organize and add elements to our homes impacts our lives significantly. One health area that is often neglected when preparing our homes is proper sleep. Wayne Giles, M.D., Director of the Center for Disease Control’s Division of Population Health wrote, “As a nation we are not getting enough sleep.” Due to a dramatic decrease in sleep quality and quantity, statistics show that 33% of Americans do not get the proper amount of sleep.
Boats & Watercraftsthechronicle-news.com

Life is better on a boat: 5 tips for cruising confidently and safely on the water

(BPT) - Spending more time on the water with friends and family? Boating has seen a surge in popularity as millions of Americans realize it gives you the freedom to explore the outdoors and is a fun, relaxing way to escape stress on land. In fact, boat sales are at near-record highs with an influx of newcomers who purchased their first boat in 2020, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). Makes sense! Boating is your vacation on-demand and close to home.
Food & Drinksstpeterfood.coop

Five Tips For Even Better Lunch Boxes

School is back, and that means it’s time to pack lunches again! Stop by the St. Peter Food Co-op to pick up everything you need for healthy, nutritious, and fun meals for all ages. We’re talking snacks you wouldn’t mind sneaking on your way to work (shhh… we won’t tell). Here are five tips for even better boxes:
Home & Gardensusquehannastyle.com

Tips on How to Conquer Clutter

Ever notice how clutter can take over our home space AND our head space? If you’re like me and are sick of feeling overwhelmed by all the to-do’s we place on ourselves, keep reading for some tiny tips that have helped me along the way. BE AWARE. I think that’s...
Lifestylesixtyandme.com

Why a Great Morning Routine Can Be Your Best Friend

Creating a morning routine that works for you is so helpful to living a healthy lifestyle and making the most out of each day. Each of us is made differently so we should customize our morning routines to suit us. Mornings for me are the worst. I saw this meme...
RetailPosted by
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez’s Morning Skin-Care Routine Is Just 4 Steps Long

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ever since Jennifer Lopez posted her three-step nighttime skin-care routine, we've been waiting for the pop star to drop the morning regiment. Over six months later, she finally did!
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

This $18 Skin Product Has Truly Changed My Routine for the Better

It's a serum! It's a skin tint! It's actually skincare with makeup benefits. If you're confused by what I'm talking about, let me introduce you to my skin's new best friend: It's sheer, buildable, and mixable; has just the right amount of sheen; and feeds my skin very well. And, like any true BFF would, it also makes me want to try new things that I never would have considered a few years ago, like ditch my makeup entirely. Its name? Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops ($18) from none other than Versed.
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Productivity Tips For Developers

A person working at a computer.Christina Morillo/Pexels. Developers are some of the most productive people you'll ever meet. They can deliver high-quality work in less time than it takes a normal person to drink a cup of coffee. The key is understanding how they do it and then applying those same principles to your own life.
AgricultureRomesentinel.com

​​​​​​​Enjoy better vegetable harvests with these simple tips

Growing your own vegetables allows you to grow what you want, and it is rewarding to be able to say that you grew it yourself!. As a home gardener, you have an advantage of harvesting right at peak quality. However, knowing when a vegetable has reached its best eating quality can be difficult to determine, especially for a first-time vegetable gardener.
DietsArkansas Online

Helpful Hints

DEAR READERS: Ahhh, who doesn't love a good trend? Here's one that people have been jumping on: intermittent fasting. What's it about? How does it work? Is it good for you? Let's take a look:. Fasting (deliberately not eating) has been around for years. Intermittent fasting for weight loss is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy