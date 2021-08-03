Feeling Unmotivated? Here’s How You Can Get Things Done

Let me be totally honest: Being married is super fun. It's like having a slumber party every night with the coolest, cutest, sexiest person you know. But before I met my husband, I wasn't sure I even wanted to get married. It was only after he swept me off my feet — when I asked myself, “Why do I feel so comfortable with him? It feels like we’ve been dating for longer than we actually have, doesn’t it?” — that I knew. It took being in sync with someone for me to realize that I never actually knew what it’s like to really love someone before.