Computers

New iMac Magic Keyboard with Touch ID available for individual sale

By William Gallagher
Apple Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously only available with the new 24-inch iMac, the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID can now be bought on its own, as can the new Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse. Now both models are available to buy separately. The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID costs $149, while the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad is $179. — At the same time, the revised Magic Trackpad has been released on sale for $129, with the new Magic Mouse selling for $79.

appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

#Magic Keyboard#Magic Trackpad#Magic Mouse#Imac#Touch Id#Intel Mini#Kvm
