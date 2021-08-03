New iMac Magic Keyboard with Touch ID available for individual sale

The best smartwatch that money can buy right now has never been this cheap before. Yes, we’re talking about the Apple Watch Series 6. Right now, the 44mm model is down to just $295 at Amazon thanks to an offer that means an additional $54 is taken off at checkout. That’s a crazy low price for a fantastic smartwatch that was already heavily discounted to $349 so, understandably, stock is flying out the door like lightning. Bear in mind — this actually makes the 44mm model cheaper than the smaller 40mm model! If you’re willing to wait a little while for your shiny new Apple Watch to show up, you truly won’t be disappointed. This smartwatch is going to change your life and we really can’t see it being this cheap again for a long time. Let’s take a look at why it’s so well-loved.