Newly-separated Victoria's Secret soars more than 26% on first trading day

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Victoria's Secret & Co. shares soared 26.3% on the company's first day trading on its new ticker, with the stock at $58.79 by midday on Tuesday. The L Brands Inc. separation of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works Inc. is complete, with Bath & Body Works stock tumbling 2.5% on Tuesday, trading at $63.02. Victoria's Secret, which is undergoing a turnaround to focus on women's empowerment and diversity, says it sees opportunity in areas like maternity and in locations outside of traditional malls. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF has rallied 48% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 16.8% for the period.

