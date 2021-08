Blizzard President J. Allen Brack is “stepping down” from the role ahead of today’s Activision Blizzard investor call. This comes following a tumultuous few weeks kicked off by the publication of a California lawsuit against the company for a discriminatory “frat boy” culture at the company. Brack, one of the “old guard” who has been with Blizzard since 2005, took over as president in 2018 following the departure of Mike Morhaime. Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra are stepping in as “co-leaders,” no doubt in an effort to show a woman in an equal seat of power with a man at the head of the company amidst allegations of inequality towards its female employees.