PS5 Sold Nearly As Many Units As All Other Consoles Combined In UK For July 2021

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Sony has still yet to eliminate the stock shortages currently facing the PS5, the console has reportedly had another bumper month in the UK for July 2021. According to GI.biz’s Christopher Dring, Sony’s latest home console managed to sell nearly as many units last month as all other platforms combined. While exact sales figures were not revealed, that’s still a pretty big accomplishment for a console that isn’t readily available, especially when compared to Switch and last-generation machines.

