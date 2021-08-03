PS5 Sold Nearly As Many Units As All Other Consoles Combined In UK For July 2021

The upcoming PlayStation 5 software update comes with numerous changes. Before its launch, members of the beta program will have the opportunity to try it, but only if you are part of the community in the United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom and France. Although the most notable novelty is the possibility of adding external M.2 SSD hard drives, changes are also introduced in the functionalities and the interface. In fact, one of these modifications will put an end to one of the most confusing aspects of the console once and for all.