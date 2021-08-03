Anna E. Madonna

Anna Elizabeth Madonna, 67, of Romney, died on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center. Anna was born on Sept. 8, 1953, in Cumberland, Md., a daughter of the late Charles J. and Alta E. Watson Hardy. She was a 1971 graduate of Hampshire High School, worked for Ralph Haines Attorney, CVS Pharmacy, The Bank of Romney, Pulmonary Associates all of Romney, and was a court reporter for the WV Supreme Court. She was a member of Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Romney. Anna was a wonderful cook, loved her ministry, camping and being with her family.