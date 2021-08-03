Cancel
Anna E. Madonna

Hampshire Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Elizabeth Madonna, 67, of Romney, died on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center. Anna was born on Sept. 8, 1953, in Cumberland, Md., a daughter of the late Charles J. and Alta E. Watson Hardy. She was a 1971 graduate of Hampshire High School, worked for Ralph Haines Attorney, CVS Pharmacy, The Bank of Romney, Pulmonary Associates all of Romney, and was a court reporter for the WV Supreme Court. She was a member of Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Romney. Anna was a wonderful cook, loved her ministry, camping and being with her family.

