Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Sweet and Spineless: Ben & Jerry's Caves to the Anti-Israel Mob

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

The announcement that Vermont ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's was terminating its relationship with its longtime Israeli distributor because it sold ice cream on the West Bank may have been nutty, but it was a sign of the times. It was also a feather in the cap of Vermonters for Justice in Palestine, which makes no secret of its desire to eliminate Israel altogether, and which boasts -- understandably -- that it required only 614 anti-Israel emails to Ben & Jerry's CEO in order to get the two old lefties to cave.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Antisemitism#Food Drink#The Anti Israel#Justice#First Ben Jerry#Unilever#Jewish#Hezbollah#Hamas#State Department#Malaysian#Arab#Jordanian#Israelis#The Louisiana Purchase#The Boston Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Syria
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Egypt
Related
Florida Statewcn247.com

Florida takes Ben & Jerry's divestment step over Israel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida has taken a a step to halt investment of state resources in the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s over its decision to stop selling ice cream in parts of Israel. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that the State Board of Administration has added London-based Unilever to its list of companies that boycott Israel. This means that if Ben & Jerry’s position on Israel is not reversed in 90 days, Florida will not invest in or contract with Unilever or its subsidiaries. Company founders Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield said in a recent New York Times opinion piece that they no longer control the company but the Israeli action reflects their progressive values.
Florida Statecrossroadstoday.com

Florida may drop Ben & Jerry’s parent over Israel boycott

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida won’t put any state money into the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s unless it reverses a decision to stop selling ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday. The Republican governor said the State Board...
Florida StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida places Ben & Jerry’s on list of scrutinized companies following boycott of Israel

ORLANDO, Fla. — At the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida placed Ben & Jerry’s parent company, Unilever, on its list of scrutinized companies that boycott Israel. On July 22, DeSantis sent a letter to the Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer of the Florida State Board of Administration (SBA), Ash Williams, requesting that the SBA start the process of placing Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company Unilever on the list.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

WATCH: Iranians Visiting in Israel – ‘We Love You’

A delegation of Iranian expatriates, including former political prisoners, visited Israel last week for a solidarity mission to the Jewish state. The group was composed of political dissidents who oppose the current Islamic Republic of Iran’s autocratic regime. Their visit was arranged by the Institute for Voices of Liberty (iVOL)....
Businessthisislowermerion.com

Local Franchise Owner Outraged At Ben & Jerry’s Israel Boycott

Without consulting corporate headquarters, local franchise owner, Jason Gordon, is displaying a banner on his Ben & Jerry’s truck that has been situated in the parking lot of Royal Cafe, in Narberth. The banner depicts the flag of Israel and reads Ben & Jerry’s Philadelphia Stands With Israel. Gordon also owns Royal Cafe.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Ridgewood Ben & Jerry’s

Ridgewood NJ, yesterdays Ben and Jerry’s story gathered some interesting comments , oddly the same company boycotting Israel will sell ice in Iran were gays are hung for being gay . And for those who “really care about the Palestinians, they have more rights in Israel than any Arab country by far.
Middle EastPosted by
PennLive.com

Why Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop selling ice cream in the West Bank rattled Israel | Opinion

In 2018, I was living in Israel while researching a book about the country’s fight against groups that challenge its legitimacy. Every Wednesday, a new batch of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream arrived at my local supermarket, and I would snap up as many tubs of vanilla as I could. By Thursday, there’d be none left. Clearly, Israelis love their Ben & Jerry’s – which makes up about 75% of the premium ice cream market in Israel.
RestaurantsThe Jewish Press

Settlers Thank Ben & Jerry’s Israel by Throwing an Ice Cream Party

In a brand-new town communal pool, symbolizing the growth of the community of Mitzpeh Yericho, an out of the ordinary ice cream party took place. Hundreds of children gathered to eat Ben and Jerry’s ice cream in Mitzpeh Yericho on Friday – but also to thank the Ben & Jerry’s Israel ice cream company for sticking with them against the BDS (Boycott, Divest and Sanction) assault by the company’s corporate board in Vermont, US.
Food & DrinksABQJournal

Ben & Jerry’s says ice cream sales boycott is not anti-Semitic

The most stunning thing about the Great Ice Cream War between Ben & Jerry’s and Israel is the explosive Israeli reaction. The ice cream maker, famous for social consciousness and such iconic flavors as Chubby Hubby, announced Monday it was ending sales in “Occupied Palestinian Territory,” meaning Jewish settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. But the announcement stipulated it would still sell ice cream inside Israel (meaning within the pre-1967 borders before Israel captured the West Bank and Gaza in the Six-Day War).

Comments / 0

Community Policy