2021 Beneteau Flyer 9 Spacedeck

By Kevin Falvey
boatingmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, it’s not a riff on SpaceX. The Beneteau Flyer 9 Spacedeck is one of two configurations you can order if you buy a Flyer 9. (The other is the Flyer 9 Sundeck with its large bow sun pad, and a cabin that sleeps four and offers a head with shower.) A center-console, the Spacedeck affords its owner more flexibility to enjoy a variety of waterborne activities due to the wide-open room on deck, a fact now especially true thanks to the foldout cockpit side that increases cockpit space and provides easy access to the water.

