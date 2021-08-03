Cancel
Encinitas, CA

Encinitas City Council returns to virtual meetings via Zoom

By Phil Diehl San Diego Union-Tribune
encinitasadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Encinitas City Council will return to virtual meetings via Zoom next week, Aug. 11, because of the resurge in COVID-19 cases, the city manager said Monday, Aug. 2. “We had hoped to hold meetings in person moving forward,” said City Manager Pamela Antil. “However, due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the aggressiveness of the Delta variant in particular, and the uncertainty of the public’s vaccination status, we determined it would be best for all involved to continue City Council meetings online for the time being.

