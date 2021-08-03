Cancel
Lily Pad by Saunders Architecture

homeadore.com
 5 days ago

Lily Pad is a modern retreat located in Muskoka, Ontario, Canada, designed in 2020 by Saunders Architecture. The vernacular architecture of Muskoka has a distinctive quality of its own. This resort region, around two hours to the north of Toronto, is well known for its picturesque lakes and rivers, bordered by boathouses and cottages that make the most of the surroundings with their porches, decks and terraces. Todd Saunders’ Lily Pad house, on the edge of Ontario’s Lake Rosseau, offers a 21st Century reinterpretation of Muskoka vernacular fused with a range of Modernist and contemporary influences drawn from North America and Scandinavia.

homeadore.com

