Sonoma, CA

Oscar shorts, overlooked features at Sebastiani online

By CHRISTIAN KALLEN
Sonoma Index Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as the Sebastiani opens its doors to filmgoers and Sonoma International Film Festival fans, the classic Sonoma movie palace continues with its online assortment of selected films for the stream-at-home crowd. “Sebastiani at Home” offers features, documentaries, independent and local programming that can be viewed though a number of streaming devices – phones, tablets, laptops or “cast” to a large-screen television.

www.sonomanews.com

