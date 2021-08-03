Oscar shorts, overlooked features at Sebastiani online

On 27 July, the shoot kicked off in Seville for Tin&Tina, the feature debut by Rubin Stein, based on the short film of the same name, which was nominated for the Méliès d’Or for Best European Fantastic Short Film, won more than 30 international awards and was screened at more than 200 festivals the world over. It is a psychological horror flick about two twin siblings who, after being orphaned and being welcomed into a convent where they receive a strict upbringing, are adopted by a young couple.