Australia and New Zealand have experienced sustained growth following the pandemic illustrating a healthy picture for the future of the industry in this region. When faced with social seclusion due to strict lockdown restrictions, the need for companionship boosted ownership of pets in both countries. The pet humanisation trend strengthened even further as more consumers spent time at home with their pets for comfort, wanting to pamper them with quality food and care. Limited prospects and severe disruption for global travel is likely to encourage more millennials to indulge in their pets, as the pet food industry in these two countries remains fairly recession resistant. Australia and New Zealand both experienced the strongest volume growth in premium dry as well as wet dog and cat food in 2021, as consumers opted for the best nutritional options for their fur babies.