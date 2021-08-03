Cancel
Economy

Chase Adds Aeroplan As Exciting New 1:1 Points Transfer Partner

By Gilbert Ott
godsavethepoints.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChase is having a big month. Well, it started last month with a leak about big changes this month, but the good stuff is beginning to emerge. Big changes are tipped for both the Sapphire Preferred and reserve card from August 15th, but ahead of that date, yet another exciting move is live – a new transfer partner is creating a new way to use Chase Points. Aeroplan, a great way to use points for Star Alliance flights, is a new points transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards.

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

