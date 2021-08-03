Chase Adds Aeroplan As Exciting New 1:1 Points Transfer Partner

Is there any better feeling than being notified that your first class upgrade has cleared? Well, if you’re flying international business or first class, there certainly is. But for domestic hops, especially long ones, I never fail to feel elated when my first class upgrade clears. Having airline elite status is the primary way you can potentially enjoy a complimentary seat in first class. But there are actually a couple credit cards for first class upgrades that help your chances of snagging one.