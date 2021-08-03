Cancel
UAB experts answer new COVID-19 questions

By Birmingham Times
birminghamtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUAB experts Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Diseases, Sarah Nafziger, M.D., vice president of UAB Hospital Clinical Services, and Michael Saag, M.D., professor with the Division of Infectious Diseases and director of the Center for AIDS Research, answer some of today’s most common questions about COVID, the Delta variant, vaccines, masking and more in these YouTube videos — perfect for sharing on social.

EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
UAB doctor on spread of COVID-19 in Alabama: “Time is running out.”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In a call with reporters Monday, UAB Infectious Disease Dr. Michael Saag said the time for vaccine hesitancy in Alabama is over. Dr. Saag said Alabama is currently facing a “wildfire” of COVID-19 cases, and he’s concerned that the rise in hospitalizations could put a strain on hospital systems.
They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
UAB experts warn: wear masks & avoid large crowds as COVID cases increase in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — As the delta variant spreads across the nation, we know it's here in Alabama and more samples are confirming it’s in our communities. "It’s just going to be a matter of time I think before we start seeing a devastating toll in terms of death," UAB's Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo said, “the bottom line is that the delta variant is just nothing to be toyed with you really want to make sure that you have as much of your defenses in line against it as possible.”
Medical experts urging pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

Two groups that specialize in medicine for pregnant women are urging anyone pregnant to get their COVID vaccine. The Ohio Department of Health said about 50% of Ohioans have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine. According to the CDC, that number for pregnant women is less than half.
KC cardiologists answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines, heart concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued anadvisory about rare heart issues related to COVID-19 vaccines. The latest data shows 1,194 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis among people ages 30 and younger who received COVID-19 vaccine. Most cases have been reported after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), particularly in male adolescents and young adults, according to the CDC's website.
UAB doctors discuss COVID-19 spike

With the state of Alabama experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, many doctors say that the Delta variant, and the low vaccination rate, are to blame. Infectious disease doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham held a press conference on Monday, July 26, providing a forum for the public to ask questions and express their concerns regarding the virus.
‘We’re now dealing with a wildfire’: UAB doctors address public’s questions during COVID-19 panel discussion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Top doctors at UAB held a panel discussion Monday on the latest news regarding COVID-19. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the director of the Division of Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Michael Saag, the director of the Center of AIDS Research, answered questions from the public and media. The two also addressed the Delta variant, vaccine efficacy and the rise in cases and hospitalizations in Alabama.
COVID-19 FAQ: Knox Co. Board of Health answers popular questions about vaccines & delta variant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Knox County Advisory Board of Health met to discuss a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across East Tennessee. The meeting comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended nearly every East Tennessee county return to wearing masks indoors. During the meeting, the board said they expected COVID-19 numbers to continue rising in the region.
Delta may push herd immunity threshold over 80%, experts say

Infectious disease experts say the percentage of the population that needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to reach herd immunity could be 80 percent or higher, now that the delta variant is spreading rapidly across the U.S., according to Medscape. The estimated threshold for herd immunity is higher because delta...
Back to square one: UAB expert says social distancing, masks, vaccinations are key to stopping COVID-19 surge

It is like jumping from an airplane without a parachute. That is what one expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham says about not choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As the Delta variant continues to rip through the United States, Alabama is now home to the highest COVID-positivity rate in the nation. The state’s low vaccination rates, combined with the Delta variant’s high viral load and transmissibility rates, make for a deadly combination that experts say can only be stopped by social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
‘Parents Need To Realize Children Are At Risk Of Serious COVID-19′: Parents’ COVID-19 Questions Answered By FIU’s Dr. Mary Jo Trepka

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The increasing number of COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant is causing growing concern for children who are not yet eligible for a vaccine. The Delta variant is more contagious than other forms of the virus, according to the CDC and while most children don’t get extremely ill, some do become hospitalized, suffer long-term consequences and even death. Children can also spread the virus to others, contributing to the increasing community transmission. So, when can children get the vaccine and should they? Infectious Disease Specialist at Florida International University Dr. Mary Jo Trepka spoke to CBS4’s Eliott Rodriguez and Lauren Pastrana on...
Does the COVID-19 vaccine affect fertility? Your concerns answered by an expert

As the UK ramps up its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, concerns over the vaccine's effect on fertility, menstruation and pregnancy continue to spiral on social media. Is there any truth to the suggestion that the vaccine has a harmful effect on fertility for both men and women? As cases of the Delta variant continue to rise, many have felt conflicted over the vaccine's safety despite an increase in studies suggesting the vaccine has no impact on the hormonal balance of menstruation.

