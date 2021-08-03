UAB experts answer new COVID-19 questions
UAB experts Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Diseases, Sarah Nafziger, M.D., vice president of UAB Hospital Clinical Services, and Michael Saag, M.D., professor with the Division of Infectious Diseases and director of the Center for AIDS Research, answer some of today’s most common questions about COVID, the Delta variant, vaccines, masking and more in these YouTube videos — perfect for sharing on social.www.birminghamtimes.com
Comments / 0