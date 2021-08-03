Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NWS will send out loud, emergency alerts for severe thunderstorms to all smartphones

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

Remember those loud weather-related warnings people get on their smartphones during the winter when there’s a Snow Squall Warning?

Well, there’s one for the summer months, too. While those loud, blaring alerts have gone out for tornado warnings- a much more common occurrence will prompt an alert on the Wireless Emergency Alert system.

Effective immediately, severe thunderstorms that are deemed destructive will prompt that alert on smartphones.

What’s destructive? Any storm that has 2.75 inch diameter hail and/or 80 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s more on the announcement from the National Weather Service:

“Destructive” and “Considerable” Damage Threat Categories

We developed three categories of damage threat for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. The categories, in order of highest to lowest damage threat, are destructive, considerable, and base. These tags and additional messaging are designed to promote immediate action, based on the threats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFdZ7_0bGFnyrW00
  • The criteria for a destructive damage threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter (baseball-sized) hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds. Warnings with this tag will automatically activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones within the warned area.
  • The criteria for a considerable damage threat is at least 1.75 inch diameter (golf ball-sized) hail and/or 70 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate a WEA.
  • The criteria for a baseline or “base” severe thunderstorm warning remains unchanged, 1.00 inch (quarter-sized) hail and/or 58 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate a WEA. When no damage threat tag is present, damage is expected to be at the base level.

On average, only 10 percent of all severe thunderstorms reach the destructive category each year, nationwide. Most of these storms are damaging wind events such as derechoes and some of the larger, more intense thunderstorms, called “Supercell” storms that can typically produce very large hail in their path. The new destructive thunderstorm category conveys to the public urgent action is needed, a life-threatening event is occurring and may cause substantial damage to property. Storms categorized as destructive will trigger a WEA to your cell phone.

All National Weather Service Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will continue to be issued and distributed via weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio, Emergency Alert System and through dissemination systems to our emergency managers and partners. The addition of damage threat tags are part of the broader Hazard Simplification Project to improve communication of watches and warnings to the public.

Thirteen of the 22 costliest weather disasters in 2020 were severe thunderstorms. The new “destructive” tag would have activated a Wireless Emergency Alert for many of these impactful events, including the costliest thunderstorm in U.S. history, the $11 billion derecho that affected Iowa in August 2020.

Learn how to stay safe in a severe thunderstorm. Knowing what to do before, during, and after severe weather can increase your chances of survival.

The NOAA Storm Prediction Center provides forecasts of severe weather up to seven days in advance, and severe thunderstorm and tornado watches several hours before storms form.

Comments / 1

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Emergency Alerts#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Wea#Noaa Weather Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Rain, storms on tap for much of Minnesota this weekend

Here comes the much-needed rain, along with the possibility for a few severe storms. A warm front will lift northward into Minnesota Friday, bringing a wet weather system into the drought-stricken state for the weekend. Much of the state will see periods of rain, sometimes heavy downpours, with some areas of southern Minnesota picking up more than an inch of rain.
Dodge County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Fond du Lac by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Fond du Lac The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin Northeastern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oakfield, or near Fond Du Lac, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Fond Du Lac, Lomira, Oakfield, Lamartine, Byron, Eden, Brownsville, Dundee, Waucousta and Town of Forest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 12:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Flagstaff.
EnvironmentPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Strong Storms Are Possible on Saturday

UNDATED -- The latest Outlook has most of central and southern Minnesota, as well as west-central Wisconsin under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms on Saturday. Thunderstorm chances will continue through the weekend. Scattered severe storms will be possible, mainly late Saturday afternoon starting in western Minnesota and pushing into...
Minnehaha County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 23:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Minnehaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MINNEHAHA COUNTY At 1212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near northern Sioux Falls, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Brandon around 1220 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Collier County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 10:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of canals and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Collier The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Collier County in southwestern Florida * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ave Maria, Immokalee, Golden Gate Estates, Orangetree and Big Corkscrew Island.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dixie FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN DIXIE COUNTY At 320 PM EDT, emergency management reported continued flash flooding in the Cross City area. Water levels continue to rise along the Airport Canal. Additional heavy rain may affect the area this afternoon with additional water rises possible. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cross City, Cross City Airport, Eugene and Shamrock. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
EnvironmentABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Scattered showers and storms later today

SUN AND STORMS: An upper trough will bring an increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms to Alabama today and tomorrow, but it still won’t rain everywhere. The chance of any one spot getting wet is 30-40 percent, and most of the showers will come from about 1:00 until 10:00 p.m. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the 86-90 degree range. Then, on Sunday, showers become fewer in number as an upper ridge begins to build over the region. Sunday’s high will be at or just over 90 degrees with a partly sunny sky.
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

Tiers of intensity of Severe Weather

In events of possible severe weather, it is important to know the tiers of intensity of severe thunderstorms. Base: This is the lowest standard for severe weather. While it is not the largest hail or the strongest of winds, this can still cause damage to outdoor structures that are not consistently built to handle stronger storms (trees, powerlines, etc.).
Sioux County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 01:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sioux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX COUNTY At 149 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ireton, or near Hawarden, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Maurice around 200 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dixie The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Dixie County in Big Bend Florida * Until 545 PM EDT Friday. * At 1143 AM EDT, Emergency management reported that flooding along the airport canal is affecting numerous areas around the Cross City airport with water entering structures. Additional thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Cross City will likely cause additional flooding beyond what`s occurring now. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is already occurring and likely to continue. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cross City, Cross City Airport, Eugene and Shamrock. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Natrona County, WYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Natrona by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Natrona The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Natrona County in central Wyoming * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 523 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Powder River, or 34 miles west of Casper, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Natrona County, including the following locations Natrona. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 558 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Coolidge Airport, or 15 miles south of Florence, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of northern Pima and south central Pinal Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 1

Community Policy