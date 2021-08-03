Local arts organizations receive grant money for live performances
$8 million dollars in grants will be given out by the state to support over 770 live performances.
The funding is meant to help the arts industry after it closed down during the pandemic.
The grants are being awarded through a program called Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance Grants started by the State Council on the Arts.
There are four rounds in total and the first one will hit 438 organizations.
The following organizations have been recipients of $10,000 each:
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra, Inc.: Orchestral Series concerts
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra, Inc.: Family Concert and Chamber Music Series Performances.
Kitchen Theater Company, Inc.: Production of A Boy and His Soul
Kitchen Theater Company, Inc.: Production of Thanksgiving Play
NYS Early Music Association: Annual Concert Series
Chemung County Performing Arts, Inc.: Performances of An Officer and A Gentleman at the Clemens Center
Chemung County Performing Arts, Inc.: Performances of Waitress at the Clemens Center
Corning-Elmira Musical Arts, Inc.: Annual Holiday Concert
Corning-Elmira Musical Arts, Inc.: Fall Concert
The following organizations have been recipients of $5,000:
NYS Early Music Association: Three Lutes Concerts and NYS Baroque Young Artist Series
Opera Ithaca: Hansel and Gretel
Opera Ithaca: Le Nozze di Figaro
