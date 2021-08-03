Millport fire captain, one other killed in motorcycle crash

Two people died in a motorcycle crash in Pine Valley.

It was the 14th annual Troop Ride motorcycle run.

Josh Mansfield, of Millport, and his passenger, Susan Smith, of Big Flats, died in the wreck.

No details have been released about the incident.

Mansfield served in the Millport Fire Department for more than a decade, and was a captain for two of those years.

