Millport, NY

Millport fire captain, one other killed in motorcycle crash

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
Two people died in a motorcycle crash in Pine Valley.

It was the 14th annual Troop Ride motorcycle run.

Josh Mansfield, of Millport, and his passenger, Susan Smith, of Big Flats, died in the wreck.

No details have been released about the incident.

Mansfield served in the Millport Fire Department for more than a decade, and was a captain for two of those years.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

