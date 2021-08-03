Cancel
Political consequences for Finger Lakes could be huge: Public hearings for redistricting come next week

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
A pair of opportunities are coming up for the public to participate in redistricting, which will happen as result of the 2020 Census.

The Independent Redistricting Commission, or IRC is giving community members the opportunity to have their voices heard to ensure fair representation at the state and federal level.

A few key districts in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier could see changes through this process. The state lost enough population to warrant one lost congressional seat. Many expect the 23rd to be the district lost in that process. State Senate and Assembly seats will also likely be redrawn through the process.

“This Commission, overwhelmingly approved by the voters, holds out hope for a redistricting process that is more open and transparent. It will only be effective if local citizens across this state participate to make their voices heard. We can all play our part to learn more, and join with community leaders, neighborhood groups and others to speak up for the issues that matter most to our communities,” Sen. O’Mara said in a news release.

A hearing for the Southern Tier and Central New York is scheduled for August 9 at 2 p.m. Another for the Finger Lakes and Western New York is scheduled for Thursday, August 12 at 2 p.m.

For more information, including how to participate and/or submit testimony, go to: www.nyirc.gov/meetings.

