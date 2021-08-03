Cancel
New York City, NY

Tenants frustrated that eviction moratorium could end in New York, landlords say relief system plagued with issues

FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Later this month New York’s eviction moratorium will come to an end.

Unless lawmakers choose to extend it. However, with the federal ban on evictions coming to a close- many view it as likely that the moratorium will be lifted.

That will clear way for thousands to be evicted from their homes- as many remain thousands of dollars behind on rental payments.

Small landlords, like those with only a handful of units, have been frustrated by the lack of action at the state and federal level to supplement income lost during the pandemic. Rosemarie Dell owns five properties in the Rochester-area and spoke with 13WHAM about the situation.

“When the tenant is not cooperating, not communicating, it makes it very hard on landlords when they still have all of these expenses they need to cover,” she explained. “I have someone else that I know in the business that has not received rent from tenant since March of 2020.”

In order for landlords to cash in on benefits extended through federal and state programs- both parties need to be involved. The tenant and landlord, through the current system, must work together to apply for assistance.

Meanwhile, housing advocates say the applications are simply too complex. Applicants need to provide ID, social security numbers for each household member, verification of earned and unearned household income, statement of rent owed broken down by month, attestation of COVID-related hardship, and a W-9 form from landlord or property owner to apply.

