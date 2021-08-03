With school ahead, parents are concerned about their children’s health

Families feel the worry as Covid-19 cases spike just in time for their children to return to school this fall.

Kids have been back in school in some districts since January, but with the new highly contagious Delta variant making its way around, experts worry school will be the perfect place for it to spread.

Dr. Philip Heavner, a pediatrician, said he believes there can be a safe return to school if the correct precautions are taken.

This includes masking, getting kids vaccinated when they’re eligible, family members being vaccinated, and social distancing.

Governor Cuomo’s argument was that some places with high rates should require teachers to be vaccinated.