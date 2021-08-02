QR code menus, touchless curbside pickup and online waitlists: Which restaurant innovations are here to stay?

The Latest survey report on Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Fast-Casual Restaurants segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Godfather's Pizza, Pie Five Pizza, Noodles & Company, Five Guys Holdings, McDonald's, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Sweetgreen, PizzaRev, Uncle Maddio's Pizza Joint, KFC, Panera Bread, Shake Shack, Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express), Papa John's Pizza, Domino's, LYKE Kitchen, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs), Blaze Pizza, MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA, Potbelly Sandwich Works, Smashburger & Pizza Hut.
