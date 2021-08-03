Cancel
Battle Ground, WA

Battle Ground starts street repairs

By Craig Brown
Columbian
 4 days ago

BATTLE GROUND — Street repair projects are underway throughout Battle Ground, where the city plans to spend $900,000 this year on various projects. Six local streets will be resurfaced, four will receive hot asphalt repairs and 10 miles of roadway will have cracks sealed with asphalt rubber in preparation for more work in 2022, according to a news release from the city. Curb cuts will be repaired to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements at some corners.

