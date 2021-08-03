Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Your I Want Smart, Smart Question of the day, Answer.

959theriver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour I Want Smart, Smart Question of the day, 81% of women do this chore in a relationship. What is it?” A hint…if they don’t do it…you’ll smell it. The Answer; Change the bed sheets. Thanks for Playing!

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Posted by
Amomama

A Riddle for Really Smart People! Can You Answer Correctly?

An interesting riddle intrigued many people around the globe in 2020. Individuals of all ages got a kick out of cracking the code to this mindboggling scenario—or at least attempting to crack the code! Are you up for the challenge?. Playing with numbers can be great fun but sometimes getting...
Weight Loss957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My husband lost a lot of weight and he’s letting it all go to his head.”

Hi, good morning. I’m writing in today to ask for advice. My husband has recently lost a lot of weight and he is looking amazing, he is the best version of himself! We are both 31 years old and have been together for almost 10 years. Well my husband was always a big guy for as long as I can remember. When we 1st started dating people thought it wasn’t going to last. They would say we make an odd couple. Then we got married and those same people would ask me what I saw in him, and that I could do a lot better. His physical appearance never bothered me. I fell in love with every bit of him despite of all the negative comments. He’s always been self conscious about his appearance. I have reassured him that he’s perfect just the way he is, but I agreed to support him, if going through weight loss surgery would make him feel better about himself. Fast forward it’s been a over a year and he is definitely feeling himself. A little too much. He’s picked up a cocky attitude when we are out in public. Confidence is sexy, cockyness is not. Not only that but he’s been spending a lot on his physical appearance clothing/shoes/hair cuts twice a week etc. I love that he’s feeling and looking great but I don’t like his new attitude. He also makes joking but somewhat hurtful comments like “Now I’m the hot one in the relationship” or “Girls were checking me out while I was pumping gas, you better watch out.” “You’re just jealous because I’m getting attention.” In reality he doesn’t know how to handle the attention, and I’m afraid to lose the person who I first fell in love with. How do I tell him to tone it down because he’s turning into a jerk, and instead of helping our relationship it’s hurting it! He still seems to be bitter about how he was treated when he was fat, compared to how he’s treated now, and he takes it out on me when I was the one who loved him then and now. I was so happy with my gordito. 🙁 (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother DELETES 14-year-old influencer daughter's social media account with 1.7 MILLION followers because 'it's not healthy' to judge yourself on 'online feedback'

The mother of a 14-year-old influencer in Brazil has taken a drastic step and deleted her daughter's social media accounts after describing TikTok and Instagram as 'unhealthy'. Mother Fernanda Rocha Kanner said she did not want her daughter Valentina judging herself on 'online feedback'. Valentina, known online as Nina Rios,...
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
HealthKevinMD.com

You are not “asleep” under anesthesia

“You will be asleep for your surgery,” anesthesiologists often reassure their patients. Just before the start of anesthesia, a patient may hear the nurse saying, “Think of a nice dream as you go off to sleep.”. While these statements are intended to soothe patients during a stressful time, they gloss...
KidsMic

Bragging about not bathing your kids is a blatant act of white privilege

During the last couple of weeks, celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher have bragged about how they don’t feel the need to bathe themselves or their children unless they’re visibly dirty or stinky. Jake Gyllenhaal also piped up by saying: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times … I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer dies of Covid nine days after saying virus is ‘nothing to be afraid of’

A healthy man who died of Covid after refusing to get the vaccine made a “terrible mistake”, his partner has said.Leslie Lawrenson, 58, died at his home in Bournemouth on 2 July, after downplaying his symptoms and declining to go to the hospital.His long-term partner Amanda Mitchell, 56, who was severely ill with the virus at the time, said he believed the vaccines were too “experimental” and put his family at risk.Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, she explained that Cambridge University-educated Lawrenson decided against the jab after reading material on social media.“It was a daily thing that he...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Rich Father Abandons Son for Marrying Poor Girl – Story of the Day

A young couple meets in college and decides to get married, but his wealthy father doesn't approve of the girl and cuts him off. Jack Groenfeld fell in love with Melena Sanchez the moment he laid eyes on her on the very first day of college. Something about her drew him like a magnet, not just her looks, though she was beautiful. It was a sweetness about her, a serenity that enchanted him.
Women's Healthviralhatch.com

Pregnant mom diagnosed with worrying condition gives birth to “angry” baby

“When I first found out I was pregnant I was in absolute disbelief! I had been told by doctors that I would need fertility medication to fall pregnant. I even had the script in the bathroom cabinet, and I had decided to start the following month. I’d had 2 surgeries the previous year to remove a very large mass from my uterus and I almost ended up with a hysterectomy, but I was incredibly lucky the surgery was a success and I was given the opportunity to have another baby. I already had two sons aged 13 and 9 from a previous relationship but my husband didn’t have any children and although he treated my sons as his own, we really wanted to have a baby to complete our little family.
KidsPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Mom’s Complaint About Wearing a Mask All Day Did Not Get the Response She Was Expecting

What does your mask look like at the end of the day?. After a few months of keeping our masks handy only for large crowds or unfamiliar settings, we're back on the face-covering train due to the latest surge of COVID-19. The Delta variant has been ruthless in certain parts of the country, especially areas where vaccination rates are low, causing many local and state leaders to reinstate mask mandates.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

BEL MOONEY: How can I stop abuse secret from ruining my wedding?

I am 28 and happy with a wonderful fiance and our beautiful four-month-old son. We are planning to marry next June. On our third date six years ago, I told him a secret I’ve never felt comfortable talking about to anyone else. The secret I’d hidden for years was so serious that I’m struggling to write it down for you even now. As a child I was abused by my brother who’s three years older.
Lifestyle12tomatoes.com

Why People Add Vinegar To Their Laundry

Vinegar is one of the most hardworking products that you are ever going to come across. Yes, it works well in cooking and cleaning settings of all kinds. Did you know that it can be used to clean your laundry, though?. It’s something that we had no idea about until...
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Dorm Room Essentials Every College Student Needs: Our Top Picks

Millions of college students are heading off (or back) to college. Some are moving into dorm rooms, while others will be living off campus. But they’re all probably trying to figure out what to bring and how to organize small spaces. “I tell families to think of multifunctional and minimalist items that can fill several purposes,” says Amy Tokos, president of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals and a mother of four. “Consider what is really necessary since whatever you bring in the fall will also need to be packed up and removed in the spring.”
Lifestylecountryliving.com

12 best silk pillowcases for your best sleep yet

Silk pillowcases offer a slew of benefits for both the skin and hair, as well as creating a luxurious five-star feel in your bedroom. According to the experts, silk pillowcases can help hair retain moisture from products and reduce friction that causes tangles — which is great news for anyone looking to avoid that morning bedhead.
Skin Caretimebusinessnews.com

Taking Care of Sensitive Skin: Six Tips to Try

Having sensitive skin can make things really difficult. You don’t know which products to apply or which not to, which would bring out more skin problems. But sensitive skin is not unmanageable. If you are someone with sensitive skin and are looking for ways to take care of it, here are some tips you need to remember.

Comments / 0

Community Policy