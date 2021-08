The video comes from Simone Trabucchi’s new mixtape project, KIKOMMANDO. In the video for ‘Nkwaata’, the new single from Kampala-based rapper BLAQ BANDANA, motorcycles circle around the artist as he delivers his lines beside a campfire in the dead of night. The video is a uniquely Ugandan take on the rap video, which was directed and edited by Italian producer Simone Trabucchi aka STILL, who also produced the track as part of a new joint release between PAN and Nyege Nyege’s Hakuna Kulala label.