Up 5% Last Week, Diodes Incorporated Stock Could Continue Its Rise

Royal Caribbean stock (NYSE: RCL) was up by 16% over the last week (five trading days) and currently trades at about $80 per share. While RCL stock, along with other major U.S. cruise companies, saw a sell-off earlier this month, amid the spread of the Delta variant of the Coronavirus and an uptick in U.S. Covid-19 cases, they have recovered over the last week, driven partly by gains in the broader market and news from rival Carnival which plans to have its entire fleet returning to service by the end of 2021, with operating capacity rising to almost 75% by the year-end. Investors see this as a sign that the cruising business could ramp up sooner than expected following a break of more than a year.