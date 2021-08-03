Cancel
Up 5% Last Week, Diodes Incorporated Stock Could Continue Its Rise

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 4 days ago

Diodes Incorporated stock (NASDAQ: DIOD) has seen an impressive rise of 5% over the past week and currently trades at $82 per share. This rally was driven by expectations of strong earnings growth in the company’s upcoming Q2 2021 results, expected later this week. For Q1 2021, Diodes posted strong revenue growth, with revenue rising to $413 million from $281 million in Q1 2020, which helped drive the company’s EPS to $0.89 from $0.39 over this period. The strong jump in earnings came due to a combination of shrewd expense control and higher non-operating income.

