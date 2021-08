Some states are quietly sunsetting emergency food and nutrition benefits, leaving the country’s food insecure — particularly older adults — in a precarious situation. The passage of the American Rescue Plan extended a 15% increase in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (commonly known as SNAP) benefits from June through the end of September. But some recipients will or have seen their benefits expire earlier as many governors allow state-level emergency declarations to expire, which are needed to get the extra pandemic aid.