(Reuters) - Five badminton players to watch at the Tokyo Olympics: KENTO MOMOTA (JAPAN) All eyes will be on the men's singles world number one, who has overcome personal and professional problems on the way to the Tokyo Olympics, including contracting COVID-19. Months before Rio in 2016, Momota was embroiled in an illegal gambling scandal and banned by the Nippon Badminton Association. The then-world No. 2 was removed from the league tables and by the time Momota got back on the court in 2017 he was ranked 282th and had to claw his way back with a 39-match unbeaten streak.