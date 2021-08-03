Cancel
On the relationship between maps and domains in inferotemporal cortex

By Michael J. Arcaro
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow does the brain encode information about the environment? Decades of research have led to the pervasive notion that the object-processing pathway in primate cortex consists of multiple areas that are each specialized to process different object categories (such as faces, bodies, hands, non-face objects and scenes). The anatomical consistency and modularity of these regions have been interpreted as evidence that these regions are innately specialized. Here, we propose that ventral-stream modules do not represent clusters of circuits that each evolved to process some specific object category particularly important for survival, but instead reflect the effects of experience on a domain-general architecture that evolved to be able to adapt, within a lifetime, to its particular environment. Furthermore, we propose that the mechanisms underlying the development of domains are both evolutionarily old and universal across cortex. Topographic maps are fundamental, governing the development of specializations across systems, providing a framework for brain organization.

A role for the cortex in sleep–wake regulation

Cortical and subcortical circuitry are thought to play distinct roles in the generation of sleep oscillations and global state control, respectively. Here we silenced a subset of neocortical layer 5 pyramidal and archicortical dentate gyrus granule cells in male mice by ablating SNAP25. This markedly increased wakefulness and reduced rebound of electroencephalographic slow-wave activity after sleep deprivation, suggesting a role for the cortex in both vigilance state control and sleep homeostasis.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association between statin use and Alzheimer’s disease with dose response relationship

This study aimed to determine the dose–response relationship between the levels of statin exposure and the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). We included 119,013 Korean adults (≥ 60 years old) using a database from the Korean National Health Insurance Service (2002–2013). Statin exposure was treated as a time-varying variable. Incidence of AD was defined by the first claim code for AD with anti-Alzheimer drugs. AD occurred in 9467 cases during a median 7.2 years of follow-up. Overall, statin use was not associated with an increased risk of AD incidence [adjusted hazard ratio (aHR) = 1.04; 95% confidence interval (CI) = 0.99–1.10]. When examined by level of statin exposure, statin prescription < 540 days during a 2-year window time was associated with a higher risk for incidence of AD compared to statin non-use. However, days of prescription ≥ 540 and cumulative defined daily dose ≥ 540 of statin were associated with decreased risk of AD [aHR (95% CI) = 0.87 (0.80–0.95) and 0.79 (0.68–0.92), respectively]. Our findings indicate that less persistent statin use is associated with increased risk of AD, whereas persistent and adherent statin use is associated with decreased risk of AD.
HealthNature.com

Ventromedial prefrontal cortex/anterior cingulate cortex Glx, glutamate, and GABA levels in medication-free major depressive disorder

Glutamate (Glu) and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) are implicated in the pathophysiology of major depressive disorder (MDD). GABA levels or GABAergic interneuron numbers are generally low in MDD, potentially disinhibiting Glu release. It is unclear whether Glu release or turnover is increased in depression. Conversely, a meta-analysis of prefrontal proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (1H MRS) studies in MDD finds low Glx (combination of glutamate and glutamine) in medicated MDD. We hypothesize that elevated Glx or Glu may be a marker of more severe, untreated MDD. We examined ventromedial prefrontal cortex/anterior cingulate cortex (vmPFC/ACC) Glx and glutamate levels using 1H MRS in 34 medication-free, symptomatic, chronically ill MDD patients and 32 healthy volunteers, and GABA levels in a subsample. Elevated Glx and Glu were observed in MDD compared with healthy volunteers, with the highest levels seen in males with MDD. vmPFC/ACC GABA was low in MDD. Higher Glx levels correlated with more severe depression and lower GABA. MDD severity and diagnosis were both linked to higher Glx in vmPFC/ACC. Low GABA in a subset of these patients is consistent with our hypothesized model of low GABA leading to glutamate disinhibition in MDD. This finding and model are consistent with our previously reported findings that the NMDAR-antagonist antidepressant effect is proportional to the reduction of vmPFC/ACC Glx or Glu levels.
HealthNature.com

The relationship between the characteristics of burst suppression pattern and different etiologies in epilepsy

To analyze the relationship between the characteristics of burst suppression (BS) pattern and different etiologies in epilepsy. Patients with a BS pattern who were younger than 6 months old were screened from our electroencephalogram (EEG) database. The synchronized and symmetric BS patterns under different etiologies in epilepsy were analyzed. A total of 32 patients had a BS pattern on EEG. The etiologies included genetic disorders (37.5%), cortical malformations (28.1%), inborn errors of metabolism (12.5%), and unknown (21.9%). Twenty-five patients were diagnosed with Ohtahara syndrome, one as early myoclonic encephalopathy, and one as epilepsy of infancy with migrating focal seizure. Five cases could not be classified into any epileptic syndrome. Asynchronous BS pattern was identified in 18 cases, of which 13 (72%) patients had genetic and/or metabolic etiologies. Synchronous BS pattern was identified in 14 cases, of which 8 (57%) patients had structural etiologies. Twenty-three patients had symmetric BS patterns, of which 15 (65%) patients had genetic etiologies. Nine patients had asymmetric BS patterns, of which 8 (89%) patients had structural etiologies. Patients with genetic epilepsies tended to have asynchronous and symmetric BS patterns, whereas those with structural epilepsies were more likely to have synchronous and asymmetric BS patterns.
CancerNature.com

Improving prediction accuracy in acute myeloid leukaemia: micro-environment, immune and metabolic models

Predicting the fate of someone with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) at diagnosis is challenging [1, 2]. We recently reviewed several of these complexities in achieving accurate and precise estimates of outcomes in LEUKAEMIA [3]. Initial prediction efforts focused on clinical and laboratory co-variates such as WBC, percentage or numbers of myeloblasts and histology [4]. Cytogenetics data were soon added [5]. Most recently, data from studies of mutation topography, typically detected by targeted or next-generation sequencing (NGS), were added often displacing prior predictive co-variates. For example, the 2017 European Leukemia Net (ELN) model includes only data on cytogenetics and mutation topography. Predictive models using the expression pattern of genes related to leukaemia cell stemness are also reported [6]. Also new is the use of data from measurable residual disease (MRD)-testing but these data are not applicable to predicting outcomes at diagnosis [7]. The most recent predictive models divide persons with AML into more than 15 cohorts with statistically different prognoses [8,9,10]. Is this a clinically manageable number of predictive cohorts and are there convincing data these classifications are improving outcomes of persons with AML? Data so far show only a modest impact, if any [11]. For example, data from the US Surveillance and End Results (SEER) dataset indicate only a 10% 5-year survival improvement since 1999 (https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/amyl.html).
ScienceNature.com

A genetically encoded tool for reconstituting synthetic modulatory neurotransmission and reconnect neural circuits in vivo

Chemogenetic and optogenetic tools have transformed the field of neuroscience by facilitating the examination and manipulation of existing circuits. Yet, the field lacks tools that enable rational rewiring of circuits via the creation or modification of synaptic relationships. Here we report the development of HySyn, a system designed to reconnect neural circuits in vivo by reconstituting synthetic modulatory neurotransmission. We demonstrate that genetically targeted expression of the two HySyn components, a Hydra-derived neuropeptide and its receptor, creates de novo neuromodulatory transmission in a mammalian neuronal tissue culture model and functionally rewires a behavioral circuit in vivo in the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans. HySyn can interface with existing optogenetic, chemogenetic and pharmacological approaches to functionally probe synaptic transmission, dissect neuropeptide signaling, or achieve targeted modulation of specific neural circuits and behaviors.
ScienceNature.com

Downregulated developmental processes in the postnatal right ventricle under the influence of a volume overload

The molecular atlas of postnatal mouse ventricular development has been made available and cardiac regeneration is documented to be a downregulated process. The right ventricle (RV) differs from the left ventricle. How volume overload (VO), a common pathologic state in children with congenital heart disease, affects the downregulated processes of the RV is currently unclear. We created a fistula between the abdominal aorta and inferior vena cava on postnatal day 7 (P7) using a mouse model to induce a prepubertal RV VO. RNAseq analysis of RV (from postnatal day 14 to 21) demonstrated that angiogenesis was the most enriched gene ontology (GO) term in both the sham and VO groups. Regulation of the mitotic cell cycle was the second-most enriched GO term in the VO group but it was not in the list of enriched GO terms in the sham group. In addition, the number of Ki67-positive cardiomyocytes increased approximately 20-fold in the VO group compared to the sham group. The intensity of the vascular endothelial cells also changed dramatically over time in both groups. The Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis of the downregulated transcriptome revealed that the peroxisome proliferators-activated receptor (PPAR) signaling pathway was replaced by the cell cycle in the top-20 enriched KEGG terms because of the VO. Angiogenesis was one of the primary downregulated processes in postnatal RV development, and the cell cycle was reactivated under the influence of VO. The mechanism underlying the effects we observed may be associated with the replacement of the PPAR-signaling pathway with the cell-cycle pathway.
Mental HealthNature.com

Emotional representations of space vary as a function of peoples’ affect and interoceptive sensibility

Most research on people’s representation of space has focused on spatial appraisal and navigation. But there is more to space besides navigation and assessment: people have different emotional experiences at different places, which create emotionally tinged representations of space. Little is known about the emotional representation of space and the factors that shape it. The purpose of this study was to develop a graphic methodology to study the emotional representation of space and some of the environmental features (non-natural vs. natural) and personal features (affective state and interoceptive sensibility) that modulate it. We gave participants blank maps of the region where they lived and asked them to apply shade where they had happy/sad memories, and where they wanted to go after Covid-19 lockdown. Participants also completed self-reports on affective state and interoceptive sensibility. By adapting methods for analyzing neuroimaging data, we examined shaded pixels to quantify where and how strong emotions are represented in space. The results revealed that happy memories were consistently associated with similar spatial locations. Yet, this mapping response varied as a function of participants’ affective state and interoceptive sensibility. Certain regions were associated with happier memories in participants whose affective state was more positive and interoceptive sensibility was higher. The maps of happy memories, desired locations to visit after lockdown, and regions where participants recalled happier memories as a function of positive affect and interoceptive sensibility overlayed significantly with natural environments. These results suggest that people’s emotional representations of their environment are shaped by the naturalness of places, and by their affective state and interoceptive sensibility.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Tunable heat shock protein-mediated NK cell responses are orchestrated by STAT1 in Antigen Presenting Cells

The release of Heat Shock Proteins (HSPs) from aberrant cells can initiate immune responses following engagement of the HSPs with antigen presenting cells (APCs). This is an important mechanism for cancer immunosurveillance and can also be modeled by vaccination with HSPs through various routes, targeting specific APCs expressing the HSP receptor CD91. Immunological outcomes can be varied as a result of the broad expression of CD91 in different dendritic cell and macrophage populations. We investigated the cellular response of different APCs to the prototypical immunogenic HSP, gp96, in the context of Th1 immunity. Although APCs generally express similar levels of the HSP receptor CD91, we uncovered APC-distinct, downstream signaling pathways activating STAT1, and differential STAT1 induced genes. As a result of this differential and unique signaling we determined that gp96-activated macrophages, but not DCs are capable of activating NK cells to produce IFN-\(\gamma\). These data demonstrate that different APC subsets elicit unique intracellular signaling responses to HSPs which result in different patterns of downstream cellular activation and immune responses. Collectively this provides a novel tunable and autochthonous immune response to extracellular HSPs which has important implications on the development of immunity to cancer and infectious disease, as well as homeostasis.
ScienceBioMed Central

Effectiveness and safety of Bifidobacterium and berberine in human hyperglycemia and their regulatory effect on the gut microbiota: a multi-center, double-blind, randomized, parallel-controlled study

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 125 (2021) Cite this article. Berberine and Bifidobacterium have been reported to improve glucose tolerance in people with hyperglycemia or other metabolic disorders. This study aimed to assess the hypoglycemic effect and the regulation of the gut microbiota caused by berberine and Bifidobacterium and the possible additive benefits of their combination.
CancerNature.com

Multifaceted mechanisms mediating cystine starvation-induced ferroptosis

The cyst(e)ine/glutathione (GSH)/glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) axis is the most frequently targeted pathway to trigger the ferroptosis cascade and suppress tumor growth. Two recent studies present additional mechanisms underlying cystine starvation-induced ferroptosis apart from impaired GSH synthesis. Ferroptosis is an iron-dependent cell-death modality driven by aberrant accumulation of peroxidized polyunsaturated...
ScienceNature.com

Lost photon enhances superresolution

Quantum imaging can beat classical resolution limits, imposed by the diffraction of light. In particular, it is known that one can reduce the image blurring and increase the achievable resolution by illuminating an object by entangled light and measuring coincidences of photons. If an n-photon entangled state is used and the nth-order correlation function is measured, the point-spread function (PSF) effectively becomes \(\sqrt{n}\) times narrower relatively to classical coherent imaging. Quite surprisingly, measuring n-photon correlations is not the best choice if an n-photon entangled state is available. We show that for measuring (n − 1)-photon coincidences (thus, ignoring one of the available photons), PSF can be made even narrower. This observation paves a way for a strong conditional resolution enhancement by registering one of the photons outside the imaging area. We analyze the conditions necessary for the resolution increase and propose a practical scheme, suitable for observation and exploitation of the effect.
ScienceNature.com

Predicting the taxonomic and environmental sources of integron gene cassettes using structural and sequence homology of attC sites

Integrons are bacterial genetic elements that can capture mobile gene cassettes. They are mostly known for their role in the spread of antibiotic resistance cassettes, contributing significantly to the global resistance crisis. These resistance cassettes likely originated from sedentary chromosomal integrons, having subsequently been acquired and disseminated by mobilised integrons. However, their taxonomic and environmental origins are unknown. Here, we use cassette recombination sites (attCs) to predict the origins of those resistance cassettes now spread by mobile integrons. We modelled the structure and sequence homology of 1,978 chromosomal attCs from 11 different taxa. Using these models, we show that at least 27% of resistance cassettes have attCs that are structurally conserved among one of three taxa (Xanthomonadales, Spirochaetes and Vibrionales). Indeed, we found some resistance cassettes still residing in sedentary chromosomal integrons of the predicted taxa. Further, we show that attCs cluster according to host environment rather than host phylogeny, allowing us to assign their likely environmental sources. For example, the majority of β-lactamases and aminoglycoside acetyltransferases, the two most prevalent resistance cassettes, appear to have originated from marine environments. Together, our data represent the first evidence of the taxonomic and environmental origins of resistance cassettes spread by mobile integrons.
HealthNature.com

Lateral hypothalamus involvement in control of stress response by bed nucleus of the stria terminalis endocannabinoid neurotransmission in male rats

The endocannabinoid neurotransmission acting via local CB1 receptor in the bed nucleus of the stria terminalis (BNST) has been implicated in behavioral and physiological responses to emotional stress. However, the neural network related to this control is poorly understood. In this sense, the lateral hypothalamus (LH) is involved in stress responses, and BNST GABAergic neurons densely innervate this hypothalamic nucleus. However, a role of BNST projections to the LH in physiological responses to stress is unknown. Therefore, using male rats, we investigated the role of LH GABAergic neurotransmission in the regulation of cardiovascular responses to stress by CB1 receptors within the BNST. We observed that microinjection of the selective CB1 receptor antagonist AM251 into the BNST decreased the number of Fos-immunoreactive cells within the LH of rats submitted to acute restraint stress. Treatment of the BNST with AM251 also enhanced restraint-evoked tachycardia. Nevertheless, arterial pressure increase and sympathetically-mediated cutaneous vasoconstriction to restraint was not affected by CB1 receptor antagonism within the BNST. The effect of AM251 in the BNST on restraint-evoked tachycardia was abolished in animals pretreated with the selective GABAA receptor antagonist SR95531 in the LH. These results indicate that regulation of cardiovascular responses to stress by CB1 receptors in the BNST is mediated by GABAergic neurotransmission in the LH. Present data also provide evidence of the BNST endocannabinoid neurotransmission as a mechanism involved in LH neuronal activation during stressful events.
ScienceNature.com

Quantitative analysis of speckle-based X-ray dark-field imaging using numerical wave-optics simulations

The dark-field signal measures the small-angle scattering strength and provides complementary diagnostic information. This is of particular interest for lung imaging due to the pronounced small-angle scatter from the alveolar microstructure. However, most dark-field imaging techniques are relatively complex, dose-inefficient, and require sophisticated optics and highly coherent X-ray sources. Speckle-based imaging promises to overcome these limitations due to its simple and versatile setup, only requiring the addition of a random phase modulator to conventional X-ray equipment. We investigated quantitatively the influence of sample structure, setup geometry, and source energy on the dark-field signal in speckle-based X-ray imaging with wave-optics simulations for ensembles of micro-spheres. We show that the dark-field signal is accurately predicted via a model originally derived for grating interferometry when using the mean frequency of the speckle pattern power spectral density as the characteristic speckle size. The size directly reflects the correlation length of the diffuser surface and did not change with energy or propagation distance within the near-field. The dark-field signal had a distinct dependence on sample structure and setup geometry but was also affected by beam hardening-induced modifications of the visibility spectrum. This study quantitatively demonstrates the behavior of the dark-field signal in speckle-based X-ray imaging.
HealthNature.com

The relationship between cholinergic system brain structure and function in healthy adults and patients with mild cognitive impairment

We assessed the structure–function relationship of the human cholinergic system and hypothesized that structural measures are associated with short-latency sensory afferent inhibition (SAI), an electrophysiological measure of central cholinergic signal transmission. Healthy volunteers (n = 36) and patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI, n = 20) underwent median nerve SAI and 3T structural MRI to determine the volume of the basal forebrain and the thalamus. Patients with MCI had smaller basal forebrain (p < 0.001) or thalamus volumes (p < 0.001) than healthy volunteers. Healthy SAI responders (> 10% SAI) had more basal forebrain volume than non-responders (p = 0.004) or patients with MCI (p < 0.001). More basal forebrain volume was associated with stronger SAI in healthy volunteers (r = 0.33, p < 0.05) but not patients with MCI. There was no significant relationship between thalamus volumes and SAI. Basal forebrain volume is associated with cholinergic function (SAI) in healthy volunteers but not in MCI patients. The in-vivo investigation of the structure–function relationship could further our understanding of the human cholinergic system in patients with suspected or known cholinergic system degeneration.
CancerNature.com

Increased frequency of Th17 cells and IL-17 levels are associated with low bone mineral density in postmenopausal women

Osteoporosis is one of the chronic and often neglected bone diseases in aging postmenopausal women that affect the quality of life. Studies on ovariectomized mice models indicated the reciprocal role of Th17 cells and Treg cells in the aetiology of osteoporosis. While Th17 cells promote osteoclastogenesis, Treg cells exhibit anti-osteoclastogenic activity. This exploratory study aimed to determine the difference in the frequency of these T-cell subtypes in pre-and postmenopausal women and to examine their association with BMD. In our study, the frequency of Treg cells, analyzed by flow cytometry, did not differ between pre-and postmenopausal women. However, plasma levels of IL-10 along with IL-10+CD4+T cells were higher in post- compared to premenopausal women. The frequency of Th17 cells was higher in postmenopausal women irrespective of their BMD, however, only postmenopausal women with low BMD had elevated IL-17 levels and their T-scores were associated with Th17 frequency. Collectively, the results suggest that estrogen insufficiency in postmenopausal women may lead to increased Th17 cell frequency and elevated IL-17 levels which are associated with low BMD. This study highlights, Th17 cells and IL-17 as key players in the pathogenesis of osteoporosis and they can be the potential targets for immunotherapy in the treatment of osteoporosis.
WildlifeNature.com

Plant death caused by inefficient induction of antiviral R-gene-mediated resistance may function as a suicidal population resistance mechanism

Land plant genomes carry tens to hundreds of Resistance (R) genes to combat pathogens. The induction of antiviral R-gene-mediated resistance often results in a hypersensitive response (HR), which is characterized by virus containment in the initially infected tissues and programmed cell death (PCD) of the infected cells. Alternatively, systemic HR (SHR) is sometimes observed in certain R gene–virus combinations, such that the virus systemically infects the plant and PCD induction follows the spread of infection, resulting in systemic plant death. SHR has been suggested to be the result of inefficient resistance induction; however, no quantitative comparison has been performed to support this hypothesis. In this study, we report that the average number of viral genomes that establish cell infection decreased by 28.7% and 12.7% upon HR induction by wild-type cucumber mosaic virus and SHR induction by a single-amino acid variant, respectively. These results suggest that a small decrease in the level of resistance induction can change an HR to an SHR. Although SHR appears to be a failure of resistance at the individual level, our simulations imply that suicidal individual death in SHR may function as an antiviral mechanism at the population level, by protecting neighboring uninfected kin plants.
ScienceNature.com

Preparation of self-healing hydrogel toward improving electromagnetic interference shielding and energy efficiency

In this study, a self-healing hydrogel was prepared that is transparent to visible (Vis) light while absorbing ultraviolet (UV), infrared (IR), and microwave. The optothermal features of the hydrogel were explored by monitoring temperature using an IR thermometer under an IR source. The hydrogel was synthesized using sodium tetraborate decahydrate (borax) and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) as raw materials based on a facile thermal route. More significantly, graphene oxide (GO) and graphite-like carbon nitride (g-C3N4) nanostructures as well as carbon microsphere (CMS) were applied as guests to more dissect their influence on the microwave and optical characteristics. The morphology of the fillers was evaluated using field emission scanning electron microscopy (FE-SEM). Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) attested that the chemical functional groups of the hydrogel have been formed and the result of diffuse reflection spectroscopy (DRS) confirmed that the hydrogel absorbs UV while is transparent in Vis light. The achieved result implied that the hydrogel acts as an essential IR absorber due to its functional groups desirable for energy efficiency and harvesting. Interestingly, the achieved results have testified that the self-healing hydrogels had the proper self-healing efficiency and self-healing time. Eventually, microwave absorbing properties and shielding efficiency of the hydrogel, hydrogel/GO, g-C3N4, or CMS were investigated, demonstrating the salient microwave characteristics, originated from the established ionic conductive networks and dipole polarizations. The efficient bandwidth of the hydrogel was as wide as 3.5 GHz with a thickness of 0.65 mm meanwhile its maximum reflection loss was 75.10 dB at 14.50 GHz with 4.55 mm in thickness. Particularly, the hydrogel illustrated total shielding efficiency (SET) > 10 dB from 1.19 to 18 and > 20 dB from 4.37 to 18 GHz with 10.00 mm in thickness. The results open new windows toward improving the shielding and energy efficiency using practical ways.
CancerNature.com

Targeted activity of the small molecule kinase inhibitor Pz-1 towards RET and TRK kinases

We have recently described Pz-1, a benzimidazole-based type-2 RET and VEGFR2 inhibitor. Based on a kinome scan, here we show that Pz-1 is also a potent (IC50 < 1 nM) TRKA/B/C inhibitor. Pz-1 potently inhibited proliferation of human cancer cells carrying either RET- or TRKA oncoproteins (IC50 ~ 1 nM), with a negligible effect against RET- and TRKA-negative cells. By testing mutations, known to mediate resistance to other compounds, RET G810R/S, but not L730I/V, E732K, V738A and Y806N, showed some degree of resistance to Pz-1. In the case of TRKA, G595R and F589L, but not G667C, showed some degree of resistance. In xenograft models, orally administered Pz-1 almost completely inhibited RET- and TRKA-mutant tumours at 1–3 mg/kg/day but showed a reduced effect on RET/TRKA-negative cancer models. The activity, albeit reduced, on RET/TRKA-negative tumours may be justified by VEGFR2 inhibition. Tumours induced by NIH3T3 cells transfected by RET G810R and TRKA G595R featured resistance to Pz-1, demonstrating that RET or TRKA inhibition is critical for its anti-tumourigenic effect. In conclusion, Pz-1 represents a new powerful kinase inhibitor with distinct activity towards cancers induced by oncogenic RET and TRKA variants, including some mutants displaying resistance to other drugs.

