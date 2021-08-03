O-Zone: Making it

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF: It's here. It's finally here. What are you looking forward to the most? What storylines will be the most interesting?. We'll assume because this is a Jaguars-related column that your excitement and anticipation centers on Jaguars 2021 Training Camp, which indeed will begin this week. Rookies and quarterbacks already have reported, with veterans scheduled to report to TIAA Bank Field on Tuesday. Practices will begin Wednesday with padded work to begin the following Tuesday. We at Jaguars Media will begin reporting intensely on Wednesday along with the rest of the media, so that's when I expect it will really start feeling like training camp. What am I looking forward to the most? Besides hanging on the sidelines with longtime Florida Times-Union sports columnist and Northeast Florida cultural icon Eugene P. "Gene" Frenette? Well, besides that ... I'm just looking forward to really seeing what we've been discussing the past six months. We've discussed Head Coach Urban Meyer, the coaching staff, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and this new offensive/defensive scheme ad nauseam, but we haven't seen any of the above doing anything real. "Real" in the NFL isn't about non-padded offseason practices; it's about padded practices in August and preseason games and mostly, of course, the regular season. We want to see how Lawrence really responds to pressure. We want to see if the defensive front is really improved. We want to see this offensive/defensive scheme and how it's really going to look. It's basically all new. That means every area is a storyline. It starts this week. Woo.