Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

O-Zone: Making it

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. The sky is falling. Two interceptions in one practice? Maybe he still has a little trade value? The Boat is available. Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence actually threw three interceptions in practice Monday morning – one to safety Rudy Ford, another to cornerback D.J. Daniel and a third to cornerback Shaquill Griffin that was nullified by an offsides penalty against the defense. Overall, it was by a pretty wide margin Lawrence's toughest day of Jaguars 2021 Training Camp to date. And while I sense your sarcasm in your email, I'm sure there will be at least a few observers at least a little concerned over the performance. As your sarcasm correctly indicates, such a day is no reason for panic for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. He will be fine.

www.jaguars.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2015 Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#O Zone#American Football#Jaguars#Cordele#Ga#The Atlanta Falcons#The New England Patriots#Cowboys#Directv#The Indianapolis Colts#Nfl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Almost time

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. According to Adam Rank, "The Jaguars need to be much better up front. Jacksonville's offensive tackles allowed a league-high 106 pressures last season, per PFF. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor was the biggest offender (58 pressures allowed, most among offensive tackles), and the former second-round pick really needs to improve this season. Left tackle Cam Robinson also struggled (40 pressures allowed, eighth-most among offensive tackles)." If you do the math, Robinson and Taylor accounted for 92 percent of the pressures allowed by the Jaguars in 2020. Excuse me if I'm not as optimistic as Head Coach Urban Meyer and offensive line coach George Warhop about our projected starting offensive tackles. At least there is some hope in rookie tackle Walker Little being on the team. I just hope rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence's confidence is not shot by the time changes are finally made. That's my "two cents" … for whatever it's worth. Do you ever get tired of stirring the Kool-Aid?
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Identifying traits

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF: It's here. It's finally here. What are you looking forward to the most? What storylines will be the most interesting?. We'll assume because this is a Jaguars-related column that your excitement and anticipation centers on Jaguars 2021 Training Camp, which indeed will begin this week. Rookies and quarterbacks already have reported, with veterans scheduled to report to TIAA Bank Field on Tuesday. Practices will begin Wednesday with padded work to begin the following Tuesday. We at Jaguars Media will begin reporting intensely on Wednesday along with the rest of the media, so that's when I expect it will really start feeling like training camp. What am I looking forward to the most? Besides hanging on the sidelines with longtime Florida Times-Union sports columnist and Northeast Florida cultural icon Eugene P. "Gene" Frenette? Well, besides that ... I'm just looking forward to really seeing what we've been discussing the past six months. We've discussed Head Coach Urban Meyer, the coaching staff, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and this new offensive/defensive scheme ad nauseam, but we haven't seen any of the above doing anything real. "Real" in the NFL isn't about non-padded offseason practices; it's about padded practices in August and preseason games and mostly, of course, the regular season. We want to see how Lawrence really responds to pressure. We want to see if the defensive front is really improved. We want to see this offensive/defensive scheme and how it's really going to look. It's basically all new. That means every area is a storyline. It starts this week. Woo.
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Powerful stuff

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Zone, it sure was good to see for myself Thursday. Did Gardner Minshew II lose his backup job that day? He did not have a good practice. Trevor's talent looks special. He has Elway's arm with Drew Brees' accuracy. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: Ben Ellefson may pass starting TE on depth chart

Ben Ellefson is having a productive training camp. Could he end up becoming the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starting tight end in 2021?. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a well-rounded wide receiver corps and a dynamic running back duo. However, they don’t have a true number-one tight end. Chris Manhertz is currently at the top of the depth chart and he will play a key role as a blocker in short-yardage and red-zone situations. Nevertheless, he doesn’t offer much as a receiver, hauling in just 12 receptions over the last six years.
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Clever turn of phrase

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Oz, I was happy to see Brandon Linder discussed recently. I was concerned that most media did not have a Jaguars offensive lineman in the realm of All-Pro. Specifically: Is not Trevor's success is going to depend on his line? I would think a long term All-Pro center is a must. Brandon Linder has shown statistically he is capable. Do you think he will become linked? Will him and Trevor be that long-term answer? I think for Trevor to be successful, he has to have that center. Linder should get the recognition if Trevor is successful. Linder's second contract put him as a highest paid center. Is he set to be the highest paid center for his third contract?
NFLJaguars.com

Jaguars 2021 Training Camp: "I don't believe in subjectivity…"

JACKSONVILLE – What's fair is fair. And as Urban Meyer sees it, what would be unfair would be deciding who makes his first Jaguars team on something other than merit. So, while announcing "winners and losers" in real time over a loudspeaker – as was the case on Day 7 of Jaguars 2021 Training Camp Wednesday – is unusual by NFL standards, it doesn't strike the Jaguars' first-year head coach as being odd at all.
NFLJaguars.com

First off the field: Day 7

JACKSONVILLE – This was a day for cloud cover. Mostly. It was also another day for full contact. Most notably, Day 7 of Jaguars 2021 Training Camp Wednesday at the Dream Finders Homes Practice was a day for real, significant competition. That was clear at the start of practice when...
NFLJaguars.com

Jaguars 2021 Training Camp: Minshew "doing everything I can…"

JACKSONVILLE – What he wanted he has received. What Gardner Minshew II wanted entering Jaguars 2021 Training Camp was an opportunity. Because Jaguars coaches have given him that, he said he is pleased with the last 10 days. "It's controlling what you can control," Minshew said Friday following a two-hour,...
NFLJaguars.com

Quick thoughts: Rookies and veterans to watch

JACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan all offer two quick thoughts – one on a rookie and another on a veteran – on the Jaguars as 2021 Training Camp continues …. Oehser …. 1.Trevor Lawrence, rookie quarterback. It's hard to discuss...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: Expert believes Jags should pursue TE Zach Ertz

The Jacksonville Jaguars could still use some help at tight end before the start of the 2021 NFL season. Should they call the Philadelphia Eagles to inquire about Zach Ertz’s availability?. In spite of the additions the Jacksonville Jaguars made to their tight end room this offseason, they could still...
NFLBig Cat Country

Jaguars to sign WR Tavon Austin

The Jaguars have signed WR/PR Tavon Austin, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. In 2020, Austin was on the Green Bay Packers where he played in four games and had 20 receiving yards. In 2015, his most productive year in the NFL, Austin had 907 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns while playing for the then-St. Louis Rams.
NFLJaguars.com

Campservations: Day 8

JACKSONVILLE – Jaguars 2021 Training Camp continued Friday. It was the eighth day of the team's first training camp under Head Coach Urban Meyer, featuring a non-padded practice at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Each day throughout camp, four members of Jaguars Media – senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton, team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan and senior reporter/editor J.P. Shadrick – will share an observation.
NFLJaguars.com

Camping with the Jaguars: "You're expected to make a play…"

JACKSONVILLE – Chris Manhertz wasn't going to play power forward in the NBA. Manhertz, a tight end who signed with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent this past March, averaged just over six points and just under seven rebounds per game playing for the Canisius College's men's basketball team from 2010-2014.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Blunt Message For The Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield proved a lot of his doubters wrong after his incredible 2020 season. But one former NFL GM remains unconvinced and has a message for the Cleveland Browns. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum warned the Browns against giving Mayfield a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...

Comments / 0

Community Policy