O-Zone: Making it
JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. The sky is falling. Two interceptions in one practice? Maybe he still has a little trade value? The Boat is available. Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence actually threw three interceptions in practice Monday morning – one to safety Rudy Ford, another to cornerback D.J. Daniel and a third to cornerback Shaquill Griffin that was nullified by an offsides penalty against the defense. Overall, it was by a pretty wide margin Lawrence's toughest day of Jaguars 2021 Training Camp to date. And while I sense your sarcasm in your email, I'm sure there will be at least a few observers at least a little concerned over the performance. As your sarcasm correctly indicates, such a day is no reason for panic for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. He will be fine.www.jaguars.com
Comments / 0