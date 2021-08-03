Cancel
UK Public's Inflation Expectations Jump in July - Citi/YouGov

By Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming year jumped in July in response to recent rising prices,although longer-term expectations remained stable, a monthly survey showed on Tuesday. The Citi/YouGov survey showed public inflation expectations for the next 12 months rose to 3.1% in July from 2.8%...

