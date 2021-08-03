Hikers rescued from Marquette County mountain

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI-- Marquette County Search and Rescue was called to rescue four hikers from Hogsback Mountain Saturday night. The group from out of the area had gone hiking around 9 p.m. and couldn’t find the trail to come back down. They were also caught in a rainstorm and one person was separated from the group. That person called 911 for help, and Marquette County Central Dispatch was able to learn the location of the group from the call.