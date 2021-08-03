Queer Eye's Tan France introduces newborn son on Instagram
Congratulations to Queer Eye's Tan France and husband Rob, who have introduced their newborn baby to friends and followers on Instagram. The 38-year-old Doncaster-born fashion designer shared a photo of himself cradling his son and revealed that he and his illustrator partner have named him Ismail. Tan also disclosed that Ismail had arrived early and spent three weeks on a newborn intensive care unit before he and Rob could bring him home.www.goodhousekeeping.com
