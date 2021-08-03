Queer Eye's Tan France introduces newborn son on Instagram

Even from a young age, there are just some things in life you know you want to be when you grow up. For Tan France, he always knew he wanted to be a dad, and now he’s opening up about how much it means to him, as he and his husband, Rob France, get ready to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks! The Queer Eye star opened up about impending fatherhood in a new interview, and revealed that he and his husband are both in agreement on a potential baby name.