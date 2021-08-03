Cancel
Queer Eye's Tan France introduces newborn son on Instagram

By Naomi Gordon
goodhousekeeping.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Queer Eye's Tan France and husband Rob, who have introduced their newborn baby to friends and followers on Instagram. The 38-year-old Doncaster-born fashion designer shared a photo of himself cradling his son and revealed that he and his illustrator partner have named him Ismail. Tan also disclosed that Ismail had arrived early and spent three weeks on a newborn intensive care unit before he and Rob could bring him home.

