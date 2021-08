The decision to migrate from Hadoop to a modern cloud-based architecture like the lakehouse architecture is a business decision, not a technology decision. In a previous blog, we dug into the reasons why every organization must re-evaluate its relationship with Hadoop. Once stakeholders from technology, data, and the business make the decision to move the enterprise off of Hadoop, there are several considerations that need to be taken into account before starting the actual transition. In this blog, we’ll specifically focus on the actual migration process itself. You’ll learn about the key steps for a successful migration and the role the lakehouse architecture plays in sparking the next wave of data-driven innovation.