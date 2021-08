Travel from Great Britain to Ireland has finally opened up, with vaccinated Britons able to visit with zero quarantine or testing restrictions.“If you have valid proof of vaccination, no travel-related testing or quarantine will be necessary,” the government says.The new rules came into effect on 19 July.Ireland is part of the Common Travel Area (CTA), along with the four nations of the UK, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands. Travel from the CTA to the UK has never required testing or quarantine.It means that Ireland has become the only hassle-free overseas destination for vaccinated travellers from Great Britain.But...