Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others

Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWut9_0bGFfn7500

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Over 17,000 looted ancient artifacts recovered from the United States and other countries were handed over to Iraq's Culture Ministry on Tuesday, a restitution described by the government as the largest in the country's history.

The majority of the artifacts date back 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia and were recovered from the U.S. in a recent trip by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Other pieces were also returned from Japan, Netherlands and Italy, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in a joint press conference with Culture Minister Hasan Nadhim.

Nadhim said the recovery was “the largest in the history of Iraq" and the product of months of effort between the government and Iraq's Embassy in Washington.

“There’s still a lot of work ahead in this matter. There are still thousands of Iraqi artifacts smuggled outside the country," he said. “The United Nations resolutions are supporting us in the international community and the laws of other countries in which these artifacts are smuggled to are on our side."

"The smugglers are being trapped day after day by these laws and forced to hand over these artifacts,” he added.

The artifacts were handed over to the Culture Ministry in large wooden crates. A few were displayed but the ministry said the most significant pieces will be examined and later displayed to the public in Iraq's National Museum.

Iraq’s antiquities have been looted throughout decades of war and instability since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. Iraq's government has been slowly recovering the plundered antiquities since. However, archaeological sites across the country continue to be neglected owing to lack of funds.

At least five shipments of antiquities and documents have been returned to Iraq's museum since 2016, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
45K+
Followers
57K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#From Japan#Antiquities#History Of Iraq#Baghdad#Ap#Iraqi#The Culture Ministry#National Museum#The Foreign Ministry#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Related
Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. Says Iran Believed Behind Hijacking Of Vessel In Gulf Of Oman

The United States said that it believes Iranian forces hijacked the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess tanker in the Gulf of Oman but is not in a position to confirm. 'We can confirm that personnel have left the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess, this commercial vessel that was seized yesterday. We believe that these personnel were Iranian, but we're not in a position to confirm this at this time, ' State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on August 4.
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Israel’s UN envoy demands Security Council sanction Iran for maritime attack

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan called on Tuesday for the U.N. Security Council to “condemn and sanction” Iran over an attack on an Israeli-managed oil tanker in the Arabian Sea on July 29. “Iran’s repeated brazen and murderous actions … serve not only to threaten the safety...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Inside the hunt for Iraq’s looted treasures

Deep in the back offices of Iraq’s National Museum in Baghdad, at the end of a long corridor set away from the Babylonian obelisks and Assyrian winged bulls, an international treasure hunt is under way. Wafaa Hassan is sitting at her desk, poring over a large stack of papers, sighing...
PoliticsWEAU-TV 13

Hobby Lobby ordered to give up ancient artifact

(CNN) - A federal court is ordering U.S. craft store Hobby Lobby to forfeit an ancient artifact purchased for more than $1.6 million. On Tuesday, the Justice Department said the artifact, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, originated in the area of modern-day Iraq and entered the U.S. against federal law.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq divided over US decision to ‘withdraw’ troops

Powerful Shia political and militia leaders in Iraq are divided over Joe Biden’s promise to end a US combat mission in Iraq, amid reports Iran’s top general has paid a secret visit to the country to discuss the plan.Iran-backed militias in Iraq have stepped up attacks on US forces in the country, piling pressure on Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Kadhimi to secure a withdrawal agreement during meetings in Washington this week.On Monday President Biden promised to end the “combat mission” by the end of the year but did not explicitly specify if he planned to reduce the 2,500 or so...
Louisville, KYkentuckytoday.com

Ancient artifacts seized by customs officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville, with help from officers at the National Targeting Center Antiquities Unit, intercepted a shipment containing 13 pieces of ancient artifacts from the 10th century. The shipment arrived from Mexico and was heading to a residence in Sumter, South...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

US condemns Hezbollah rocket attacks on Israel, says Ned Pr

Washington [US] August 7 (ANI): State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday condemned Hezbollah's recent rocket attacks on Israel. This violence puts Israelis and Lebanese at risk and jeopardizes Lebanon's stability and sovereignty. The United States remains engaged with Israeli and Lebanese officials, as well as the Lebanese Armed Forces, Price said in a statement.
AfricaIdaho8.com

Tigrayan fighters reportedly seize control of UN World Heritage Site in Ethiopia

Fighters from Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region have seized control of a UN World Heritage Site in a neighboring region, Reuters and AFP reported, citing eyewitnesses. Lalibela is home to 11 medieval monolithic churches that were carved out of rock some 900 years ago. The churches are a holy site for millions of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians.
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Would China Really Sink a U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier?

Over the past five-plus years, there is no question that tensions between the United States and China have been rapidly rising. A major source of contention has been over the South and East China Seas, and China has hinted that it would not shy away from sinking U.S. Navy aircraft carriers if it is forced to.
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Aztec-era skull among ancient artifacts seized from shipment in Kentucky, feds say

Ancient artifacts seized last month from a shipment traveling to South Carolina may be 1,000 years old, officials say. The collection of artifacts was intercepted from a package arriving from Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officers in Louisville confiscated the shipment and received help from the National Targeting Center Antiquities Unit to learn of the origin.
Middle Eastmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Psychological Warfare”: Iran Condemns Western Media for Tying It to Maritime Incidents in the Sea of ​​Oman

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, has criticized to the Western, Israeli and Saudi media who accuse their country of being behind the latest maritime attacks in the Persian Gulf region, calling these accusations a form of “psychological warfare”. “The contradictory reports published by some Western,...
Militaryatlantanews.net

Xinhua world news summary at 1500 GMT, Aug. 3

KIEV -- The Ukrainian Naval Forces held a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Black Sea with the Georgian Coast Guard and the Georgian Border Police, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday. The naval drills included training on tactical maneuvering, rescuing a person who fell overboard, transferring cargo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy