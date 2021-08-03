Who’s responsible for COVID-19 misinformation? Lawmakers introduce bill to hold Facebook, Twitter accountable

The "relationship status" between our social media platforms, COVID-19 vaccines, and our government has become, well, "complicated" -- but it doesn't have to be this way. The fix for this complicated relationship status rests on both improving health literacy and rooting out misinformation, which all too often is allowed to spread across social platforms like wildfire. But this dynamic is not the fault of a singular person, entity, or company. It's a collective conundrum that requires a genuine public-private partnership -- and plan -- to solve.