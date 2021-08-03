Who’s responsible for COVID-19 misinformation? Lawmakers introduce bill to hold Facebook, Twitter accountable
Lawmakers are introducing a bill to hold social media companies like Facebook and Twitter accountable for the spread of health misinformation. The Health Misinformation Act, introduced by U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., would create an exception under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act related to misinformation spread about a public health emergency.americanmilitarynews.com
