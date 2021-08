California regulators have struck an agreement to regulate income share agreements as student loans, in what could set a standard across the country. The deal between the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation and New York-based Meratas, would subject the company to state protections and is believed to be the first such agreement to subject ISAs to state licensing and regulation, the department said in a release. The state will now treat ISAs as student loans under the California Student Loan Servicing Act.