BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — The latest on the Dixie Fire impacting Butte and Plumas counties: 7:45 p.m. Plumas County Sheriff’s Office: “As of 8-2-2021 at 7:20 PM, per Sheriff Johns, after further evaluating the fire, its progression and current position, Crescent Mills is NOT included in the Mandatory Evacuation Order and is to only remain in a Warning at this time. The map will take some time to be changed.” 6:45 p.m. Plumas County Sheriff’s Office: “Due to increased fire activity on the #DixieFire a Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for: “Everything west of Hwy 89/36 Junction, west along the southside of Hwy 36 to the...