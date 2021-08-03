Cancel
The Yorkshire Vet﻿'s Peter Wright calls littering in the countryside a "massive sin" and we have to agree

By Lisa Walden
countryliving.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yorkshire Vet's Peter Wright has said that he finds it "so sad" when people litter in the countryside, calling the act a "massive sin". An interview has been resurfaced of Peter speaking to Northern Life Magazine last year, in which the veterinary surgeon and author said that pollution and climate change has sadly worsened over the years in Yorkshire. Growing up on a farm, he explained that it's upsetting how people don't care about the environment.

