Bastille, Yungblud, Nile Rodgers To Perform For Team GB’s Tokyo Homecoming

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the homecoming of the incredible Team GB following this year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics, BBC One will stream a special concert with a number of impressive guests. Streaming from London’s Wembley Arena on August 15, the 90-minute special will be hosted by BBC Radio 1’s Greg James and Clara Amfo, and will see performances from the likes of Anne-Marie, Yungblud, Laura Mvula, Rag’n’Bone Man, Bastille, and the legendary Nile Rodgers.

