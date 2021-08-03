Bastille, Yungblud, Nile Rodgers To Perform For Team GB’s Tokyo Homecoming
To celebrate the homecoming of the incredible Team GB following this year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics, BBC One will stream a special concert with a number of impressive guests. Streaming from London’s Wembley Arena on August 15, the 90-minute special will be hosted by BBC Radio 1’s Greg James and Clara Amfo, and will see performances from the likes of Anne-Marie, Yungblud, Laura Mvula, Rag’n’Bone Man, Bastille, and the legendary Nile Rodgers.www.udiscovermusic.com
